Gallatin County’s first responder and law enforcement agencies are holding a large training exercise on Wednesday at the Sacajawea Middle School, and the agencies don’t want the public to be alarmed.
About a dozen emergency response agencies will attend the training to prepare for an “active killer situation." The training will run from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Sacajawea Middle School grounds in Bozeman.
School parents and area residents can expect plenty of emergency cars and personnel during the training and should not be worried that there is a real emergency, according to a press release from Gallatin County.
The county has been working with the Bozeman School District and Bozeman Police Department to directly inform parents, school staff and neighbors about the training.
This exercise aims to train law enforcement and first responders to work as a team when entering scenes where there is still potential threat or an active shooter situation.
The exercise will hit on topics such as victim retrieval, transport and treatment, according to the release, according to the release.
Participating agencies include: Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Emergency Management, Gallatin County 911, Bozeman Police, Belgrade Police and Montana State University Police departments, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Montana Highway Patrol, the Bozeman, Central Valley, Hyalite, Big Sky, Hebgen Basin and Gallatin Gateway Fire Departments, and the Gallatin Gateway Rural and Amsterdam Rural Fire Districts.
Those with questions about the training are asked to refrain from calling 911 and may call Gallatin County Emergency Management at 406-548-0111.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.