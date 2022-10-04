Let the news come to you

Gallatin County’s first responder and law enforcement agencies are holding a large training exercise on Wednesday at the Sacajawea Middle School, and the agencies don’t want the public to be alarmed.

About a dozen emergency response agencies will attend the training to prepare for an “active killer situation." The training will run from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Sacajawea Middle School grounds in Bozeman.

School parents and area residents can expect plenty of emergency cars and personnel during the training and should not be worried that there is a real emergency, according to a press release from Gallatin County.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

