Traffic passes over I-90, past a semi-truck that went off the road, crashing onto the train tracks below, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Business and Health Reporter
Two Minnesota men who died in an early Friday morning crash on Interstate 90 near Bozeman have been identified.
Abdiaziz Adan, 36, and Sharmarke Ali, 33, both of Minnesota, were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened just before the East Main interchange exit near mile marker 309 just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
The two men were the sole occupants of a semitruck that was driving eastbound on I-90. The semi drove off the right side of the road just before a bridge.
It then crashed into a guard rail and came to a rest on railroad tracks below the highway.
The crash shut down the eastbound driving lane of the interstate for several hours on Friday while repairs were made to the the guardrails.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor.
