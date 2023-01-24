Fatal I-90 Wreck
Traffic passes over I-90, past a semi-truck that went off the road, crashing onto the train tracks below, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Two Minnesota men who died in an early Friday morning crash on Interstate 90 near Bozeman have been identified.

Abdiaziz Adan, 36, and Sharmarke Ali, 33, both of Minnesota, were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash happened just before the East Main interchange exit near mile marker 309 just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

