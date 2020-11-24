A scenic family farm near the Madison River is set to be protected from future development thanks to the work of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and the generosity of a local farmer.
Last week, Lloyd Harris signed a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust on his family’s 229-acre property between Amsterdam-Churchill and the Madison River.
Harris is originally from eastern Montana, but he bought his family farm on the Madison Plateau in 1974. Over the years, members of his family have grown wheat, barley and native grasses on the dryland farm ground, often enjoying the company of elk and other wildlife.
“We’ve got wildlife running out of our ears out here,” Harris said, according to a news release from GVLT.
Harris’ land offers important habitat for migrating and wintering elk and mule deer, upland birds, bald and golden eagles and other non-game species, according to GVLT.
It’s also suitable land for habitat restoration, since Harris grows native plants and grasses there, said Chet Work, executive director of GVLT.
Harris’ farm has significant agricultural value. The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) designated 73% of Harris’ farm as either prime, important statewide, or locally important farmland, GVLT wrote.
Development in the Gallatin Valley prompted Harris and his wife Susie to consider acquiring a conservation easement several years ago. When Susie fell terminally ill, Lloyd started to plan his estate, said Chad Klinkenborg, GVLT’s lands project manager.
“His wife passed away as he was completing the project,” Klinkenborg said. “He didn’t want to see this property be anything than what it has been to him after her death.”
Klinkenborg said Harris donated the value of the conservation easement, something GVLT rarely sees.
“Like a lot of farmers, I didn’t want to see this land developed,” Harris said. “This is a wildlife paradise, and the views are great. Our neighbors put their land under a conservation easement, and I thought, that sounds like a good deal.”
The Gallatin County Open Lands Program only provided funding to cover the transaction costs of the project, Work said. The fund only allocated $25,000 — a small sum meant to cover the costs of consultants needed to make the deal possible.
“No landowner does conservation to make money,” Work said. “They’re always giving up more than they’re being compensated.”
Work said this speaks to the importance of conserving farmland, which often runs in families for generations.
“(Harris) is exactly the kind of landowner we want to work with,” Klinkenborg said. “He’s doing it for the right reasons.”
Conservation easements are legal agreements between willing landowners and a land trust restricting the amount of development on the land. Federal income tax deductions can be used to help compensate landowners some of the value during the agreement.
With the Harris easement, GVLT has come within 500 acres of hitting its 50,000 acre goal of acres conserved. The land trust is aiming to complete more easements in the next 36 days, according to Work.
“This has been one of our most effective years despite the coronavirus,” he said. “Conservation is moving at breakneck speed. Still not fast enough to keep up with development, but I’m proud of all we’ve achieved.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.