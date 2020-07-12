Ranchers, conservationists, hunters and tribal representatives are asking for comments on their proposal to consolidate public land on the east side of the Crazy Mountains.
Under the agreement, landowners would cede just over 5,200 acres scattered throughout the range’s interior to the Forest Service. In return, they would receive a little over 3,600 acres of Forest Service land around the range’s exterior.
The public could then access about 30 miles of contiguous, higher-elevation land between Sweet Grass Creek and Big Timber Creek, according to a news release from the Crazy Mountain Access Project. A new 22-mile trail would run between the two creeks, resolving access disputes over trail #136. The new trail would connect two other trails along the interior of the range to form a 40-mile loop trail.
The coalition is gathering public comments on the proposal for 30 days. Then, the group will officially propose it to the Forest Service, said Erica Lighthiser, member of the Park County Environmental Council.
“This is a made-in-Montana compromise to improve public access, create clarity for Montanans, and protect our freedoms to hunt, hike and camp on public lands,” said John Salazar, a hunter from Livingston, in a news release from the Crazy Mountain Access Project. “For those of us who use the Crazy Mountains this is a pretty good deal because we receive guaranteed public access where none currently exists and a net gain of public land.”
The Yellowstone Club, based in Big Sky, agreed to finance the new trail’s construction in exchange for 500 acres of “high-elevation expert ski terrain adjacent to existing Yellowstone Club ski lifts” in the Madison range, according to the release. The club wouldn’t be allowed to develop the land for non-ski purposes.
The club would also give the Forest Service more land in the Madisons. The approximately 550 acres of land skirts along the Inspiration Divide Trail #8, east of Cedar Mountain.
The project would also grant the Crow Tribe legal access to Crazy Peak, a mountain that is sacred in Crow culture.
“The Apsaalooke Nation urges you to move forward with this proposal to benefit not only citizens of the local area, but to Montana and its visitors and users of our public lands,” said the Crow Tribe Executive Council in a news release.
The land swap could help resolve years of trespassing conflicts caused by “checkerboard” public and private land ownership in the East Crazies, said Lorents Grosfield, a rancher and retired state lawmaker.
In the late 1800s, Congress checkered federal land in the Crazies with private parcels owned by the Northern Pacific Railroad so the railroad could build on it. The company ended up selling most of the land to a variety of owners, resulting in a complicated, often unmarked checkerboard pattern of public and private land across the range.
Because of this unusual pattern, people who want to recreate in the Crazies often can’t access public land without crossing through private land. Grosfield said even though many landowners in the area are open to giving people permission to cross their land, responding to hundreds of requests is time-consuming.
He thinks this plan would provide both landowners and hunters certainty. “You need to be a pretty good map reader” to avoid crossing private land boundaries, he said.
Rob Gregoire, a hunter from Bozeman, knows this all too well. In 2016, he was using Forest Service Trail #115 to access isolated sections of public land in the East Crazies, when he was cited for trespassing and fined $585.
Even though Gregoire wasn’t hunting on private land, the trail he took to get to public land ran mostly through private land. He pleaded not guilty and raised just over $8,000 from supporters.
Gregorie ended up settling the case. He agreed to donate $500 to the Sweet Grass Community Foundation in exchange for deferred prosecution. He used a portion of the $8,000 raised to pay attorney fees and fundraising fees, and donated the rest to access groups, he said.
Now, Gregorie is part of the Crazy Mountain Working Group — the coalition behind this latest access project. He said the new proposal “isn’t perfect,” but will improve the situation in the Crazies.
“We’re trying to not take our neighbors to court,” Lighthiser said. She said these kinds of exchanges are a better path forward for resolving access issues.
The Crazy Mountain Working Group rerouted a trail that ran through six miles of private land on the west side of the Crazies “in a relatively short time frame,” she said. This gives her hope that this exchange will be well-supported. She hopes she can take her kids to the East Crazies without fearing trespassing.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.