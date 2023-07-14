A Taste of Bozeman
Patrons wait in line to order food at the Taste of Asia food stand during Bite of Bozeman on July 31, 2019 in downtown Bozeman.

The Bite of Bozeman — a Main Street event where vendors from local restaurants sell their wares during the week of the Sweet Pea Festival — has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Kris Olenicki, the festival’s executive director, said they made the call after not being able to book enough vendors. Their goal was 30, and they only had 17 signed up a month out from the event, which had been planned for Aug. 2.

The last time the event was held was in 2021, when they had 25 vendors. Even with that number of participants, Olenicki said the crowds were overwhelming, with long lines and stands running out of food.


