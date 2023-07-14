The Bite of Bozeman — a Main Street event where vendors from local restaurants sell their wares during the week of the Sweet Pea Festival — has been canceled for the second year in a row.
Kris Olenicki, the festival’s executive director, said they made the call after not being able to book enough vendors. Their goal was 30, and they only had 17 signed up a month out from the event, which had been planned for Aug. 2.
The last time the event was held was in 2021, when they had 25 vendors. Even with that number of participants, Olenicki said the crowds were overwhelming, with long lines and stands running out of food.
The Bite was canceled in 2022 due to a lack of participants, and Olenicki said they started working last November to reimagine the event to try to make it work for this year.
Part of the changes included having each business make $5 “bite-sized” items available for sale in addition to larger dishes. They also added in a competition element — where attendees could vote for their favorite stand and the winner would get a years’ worth of free ads in Distinctly Montana magazine.
They kept the vendor fee the same as its been since 2014 at $250, Olenicki said.
But it wasn’t enough to move the needle, so Olenicki said they decided to cancel rather than put on a subpar event.
“We’ve been talking to restaurants, we’ve been talking to food vendors, we’ve been talking to patrons to figure out the best way to go forward with this,” Olenicki said. “We just wanted to make sure this year that we could put on a great event and if we couldn’t put on a great event we wouldn’t put one on at all.”
Some restaurateurs said it is hard to make the event work during a busy summer night. The idea isn’t completely dead, Olenicki said, but they will have to go back to the drawing board.
Olenicki noted the Sweet Pea Festival used to include a “ball” event that eventually was phased out as interest waned.
“We truly have to think about it,” Olenicki said. “Obviously it isn’t working or won’t work as it is or even just slightly reimagined as a competition, so we’ll see where it goes next.”
Sweet Pea Festival is planned for Aug. 4-6. Events start earlier in the week with “chalk on the walk” on Tuesday and Music on Main on Thursday. A viewing of silent films from people participating in the International Youth Silent Film Festival in Portland is also planned.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.