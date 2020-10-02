While campaigning for House District 65, Kelly Kortum has heard often about housing prices in Bozeman. As a renter himself, he understands the barriers to home ownership.
That, Kortum believes, makes him more relatable.
“The legislature trends much older and wealthier than the average Montanan citizen,” Kortum said. “Making the Legislature more representative of its citizens would be healthy for all the citizens in Montana.”
Kortum, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jolene Crum. Both are running for office for the first time and hope to replace Democrat Chris Pope, who is running for state Senate. Kortum has ideas to reduce property taxes while Crum is advocating for medical freedom, school choice and religious freedom. She has also shared posts relating to conspiracy theories on social media.
Kortum grew up in Ekalaka and moved to Bozeman when he began attending Montana State University in 2003. He graduated with a computer science degree and has had jobs in construction and firefighting. Kortum now works at the Community Food Co-Op as a systems administrator.
Crum is a fifth-generation Montanan who graduated from Malta High School and Montana State University with a degree in biotechnology. She recently started a company named Organic Fanatic Biologics, which produces a biopesticide to control grasshoppers while raising her five children.
Kortum has been on the Gallatin County Democrats’ board for four years. He’s focused on reducing housing prices, creating more high-paying jobs and increasing access to health care. He also wants to bring attention to internet access, voting rights and campaign finance reform.
Though both primaries were uncontested, Kortum received 2,428 votes compared to Crum’s 1,253.
Recognizing the uphill battle, Crum said “the conservative voice is really going to have to show up and vote in strong numbers” in order for her to win.
Both Kortum and Crum view increasing housing prices among the top issues for people in the district.
Though similar legislation has failed in the past, Kortum said he thinks it’s worth revisiting the possibility of taxes on things like hotels and rental cars, which could help ease property taxes. Earlier this week, Bozeman city commissioners said they’d lobby for a local option sales tax during the upcoming legislative session.
“Something like that to offset property tax is an interesting thought to me as well,” Kortum said.
Crum would also like to address housing prices, but added the only ways to accomplish that would be to decrease expenses or increase wages.
“Then you start thinking, am I crossing into the socialist, Marxist ideology if you can somehow subsidize the price of housing?” Crum said.
She wants to make vaccines optional and said providing tax money only for public schools sends the message that private school students “are not valuable to us.”
In recent months, Crum has supported some conspiracy theories.
She attended a July 14 Gallatin City-County Health Board meeting when the board planned to vote on whether to require wearing masks in public. During the public comment part of the meeting, Crum said, “I don’t think this is about science.”
“I hope that they would not trade freedom or liberty for supposed safety,” Crum said at the meeting. “That is the road to tyranny.”
She also wrote a letter to the editor in the Missoulian newspaper published Sept. 10 in which she endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte and referred to the COVID-19 outbreak as a “plandemic.” Gianforte has donated $180 to Crum’s campaign, which is the maximum amount allowed by state law.
Public health officials across the state, country and world have said wearing face masks limit the spread of the coronavirus. After the mask mandate was put in place in Gallatin County on July 24, the seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped from 24.1 to four on Aug. 21. Cases have recently increased, with the average back up to 25.3 as of Wednesday.
On her Facebook page, Crum has shared posts saying vaccines cause autism, an idea that has been widely debunked by medical experts.
“We need things to be voluntary rather than mandatory,” Crum said. “That includes masks, that includes vaccines.”
Crum has also shared Facebook posts about human trafficking, which she said is a “huge problem.” One post included the hashtag #SaveOurChildren, which has been linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump is fighting a child sex trafficking ring, another idea that has been widely debunked.
On Sept. 13, Crum shared a post from an account named “Angelica QAnon” advocating for the impeachment of Democratic Congresspeople.
“Whatever QAnon is or isn’t about, I don’t really know,” Crum said.
