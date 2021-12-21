Support Local Journalism


Wrapping paper and bows spilled over the sides of tables crowded with gifts inside Walmart on Tuesday morning as law enforcement officers and kids from local elementary and middle schools wrapped gifts, ate treats, and talked about the upcoming holiday.

The 10th annual Shop with a Cop was on.

“You just look around and see all the smiles, not only on the kids but also on the officers,” said Officer Marek Ziegler, a community resource officer with the Bozeman Police Department.

The event, which began with the Bozeman Police Department and has grown to include the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Belgrade Police Department, pairs elementary and middle school kids with a law enforcement officer to shop for gifts for the students’ family. The students are picked by their teachers and student resource officers who try to identify kids who might not otherwise have the ability to buy presents for their siblings or family members.

This year, the three law enforcement agencies were able to sponsor Christmas gift shopping for 32 kids, split into three different groups and each accompanied by an officer or deputy who then helped wrap up the gifts.

The difference between this year and years past, Ziegler said, is that this year the event received enough donations that kids could shop for their entire families, not just a parent or sibling.

“They get to buy for all of them,” Ziegler said.

The first elementary-aged student Deputy KariLyn Gifford shopped with was a little nervous about participating in Shop with a Cop. But once she found out she was paired with Gifford, the nervousness turned into excitement. By the time the two were wrapping the gifts, they were laughing and joking together.

The girl thinks her family will be “really happy” when they open their presents, she said.

Deputy Dan Mayland said the support for this year’s Shop with a Cop was huge. Major donors included NorthWestern Energy, Exxon Mobil and Bozeman CrossFit and, combined with individual donations and contributions from the Bozeman Police Foundation, will make it possible for the event to involve even more kids next year.

“We got so much (support) that we’ll probably be able to sponsor twice as many kids next year,” Mayland said. “We’re just so thankful for all the community support.”

The sixth grader who shopped with Mayland on Tuesday morning said he helped her pick out gifts for her parents and grandparents. She’s especially excited for her grandma and dad to open their gifts — jewelry for grandma, and a new hunting knife for dad.

“It’s really fun, I hope I can do it next year too,” she said. “(Mayland) has helped a lot.”

Another elementary-aged boy was paired up with Sgt. Brandon Kelly, who helped him hunt down some of the gifts he had on his mind.

“He helped me with the prices and he did help me find some stuff that was kind of cool,” the boy said about Kelly while the two wrapped presents together. He was especially excited about the gift for his baby brother — a construction set, complete with his brother’s favorite toy, a dump truck.

After wrapping gifts, the officers and students, some now wearing stickers in the shapes of police officer and sheriffs’ deputy badges, got to chow down on some pizza and other treats together.

The aim of the event is to give kids a positive one-on-one interaction with local law enforcement and help out some kids and families who have tight budgets around the holidays. But Ziegler said the event does more than that.

“At the heart of every officer is the desire to help,” Ziegler said. “It feels like they’re really helping today.”

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

