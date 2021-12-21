Kids, officers take part in 10th annual Shop with a Cop in Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Officers from the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sherriff's Office help participants of the Shop with a Cop event wrap presents at Walmart in Bozeman on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shop with a Cop, in its 10th year in Bozeman, pairs officers with local school children to shop for gifts for the participants and their family. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Officers from the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sherriff's Office help participants of the Shop with a Cop event wrap presents at Walmart in Bozeman on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shop with a Cop, in its 10th year in Bozeman, pairs officers with local school children to shop for gifts for the participants and their family. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now KariLyn Gifford, a deputy with the Gallatin County Sherriff's Office, helps a participant of the Shop with a Cop event wrap presents for her family at Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shop with a Cop, in its 10th year in Bozeman, pairs officers with local school children to shop for gifts for the participants and their family. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A participant of Shop with a Cop puts a bow on a present for a family member at Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shop with a Cop, in its 10th year in Bozeman, pairs law enforcement officers with local school children to shop for gifts for the participants and their family. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Captain Joe Swanson, with the Bozeman Police Department, helps a participant of the Shop with a Cop event wrap presents at Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shop with a Cop, in its 10th year in Bozeman, pairs officers with local school children to shop for gifts for the participants and their family. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A roll of Bozeman Police Department stickers sits next to wrapping paper at the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Shop with a Cop, in its 10th year in Bozeman, pairs officers with local school children to shop for gifts for the participants and their family. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wrapping paper and bows spilled over the sides of tables crowded with gifts inside Walmart on Tuesday morning as law enforcement officers and kids from local elementary and middle schools wrapped gifts, ate treats, and talked about the upcoming holiday.The 10th annual Shop with a Cop was on.“You just look around and see all the smiles, not only on the kids but also on the officers,” said Officer Marek Ziegler, a community resource officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The event, which began with the Bozeman Police Department and has grown to include the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Belgrade Police Department, pairs elementary and middle school kids with a law enforcement officer to shop for gifts for the students’ family. The students are picked by their teachers and student resource officers who try to identify kids who might not otherwise have the ability to buy presents for their siblings or family members.This year, the three law enforcement agencies were able to sponsor Christmas gift shopping for 32 kids, split into three different groups and each accompanied by an officer or deputy who then helped wrap up the gifts.The difference between this year and years past, Ziegler said, is that this year the event received enough donations that kids could shop for their entire families, not just a parent or sibling.“They get to buy for all of them,” Ziegler said.The first elementary-aged student Deputy KariLyn Gifford shopped with was a little nervous about participating in Shop with a Cop. But once she found out she was paired with Gifford, the nervousness turned into excitement. By the time the two were wrapping the gifts, they were laughing and joking together.The girl thinks her family will be “really happy” when they open their presents, she said. Deputy Dan Mayland said the support for this year’s Shop with a Cop was huge. Major donors included NorthWestern Energy, Exxon Mobil and Bozeman CrossFit and, combined with individual donations and contributions from the Bozeman Police Foundation, will make it possible for the event to involve even more kids next year.“We got so much (support) that we’ll probably be able to sponsor twice as many kids next year,” Mayland said. “We’re just so thankful for all the community support.”The sixth grader who shopped with Mayland on Tuesday morning said he helped her pick out gifts for her parents and grandparents. She’s especially excited for her grandma and dad to open their gifts — jewelry for grandma, and a new hunting knife for dad.“It’s really fun, I hope I can do it next year too,” she said. “(Mayland) has helped a lot.”Another elementary-aged boy was paired up with Sgt. Brandon Kelly, who helped him hunt down some of the gifts he had on his mind.“He helped me with the prices and he did help me find some stuff that was kind of cool,” the boy said about Kelly while the two wrapped presents together. He was especially excited about the gift for his baby brother — a construction set, complete with his brother’s favorite toy, a dump truck.After wrapping gifts, the officers and students, some now wearing stickers in the shapes of police officer and sheriffs’ deputy badges, got to chow down on some pizza and other treats together.The aim of the event is to give kids a positive one-on-one interaction with local law enforcement and help out some kids and families who have tight budgets around the holidays. But Ziegler said the event does more than that.“At the heart of every officer is the desire to help,” Ziegler said. “It feels like they’re really helping today.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Marek Ziegler Karilyn Gifford Police Brandon Kelly Dan Mayland Shop Student Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News "Just like you and me": Vigil remembers 7 unhoused Bozeman residents who died in 2021 1 hr ago Business Bridger Bowl opens to skiers, snowboarders after some snow last week 4 hrs ago County Bridger Bowl Ski Area looking to build new lodge 4 hrs ago News Kids, officers take part in 10th annual Shop with a Cop in Bozeman 5 hrs ago City Townhome development proposed near county park in Bozeman 5 hrs ago News "The new approach": 'A Christmas Carol' at the Ellen Theatre Dec 20, 2021 What to read next News "Just like you and me": Vigil remembers 7 unhoused Bozeman residents who died in 2021 Business Bridger Bowl opens to skiers, snowboarders after some snow last week County Bridger Bowl Ski Area looking to build new lodge News Kids, officers take part in 10th annual Shop with a Cop in Bozeman City Townhome development proposed near county park in Bozeman News "The new approach": 'A Christmas Carol' at the Ellen Theatre Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section "Just like you and me": Vigil remembers 7 unhoused Bozeman residents who died in 2021 Posted: 8 p.m. Two bison, a lost wallet and a stinky skunk: Police Reports for Monday, Dec. 20 Posted: 3 p.m. Montana lawyer liable for nearly $9 million in penalties Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 A wallet, a rabid raccoon and a scooter in the mall: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 19 Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 A Craigslist scam, trucks pulling sleds and stolen edibles: Police Reports for Friday, Dec. 17 Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Latest Local "Just like you and me": Vigil remembers 7 unhoused Bozeman residents who died in 2021 1 hr ago Bridger Bowl Ski Area looking to build new lodge 4 hrs ago Kids, officers take part in 10th annual Shop with a Cop in Bozeman 5 hrs ago Plaintiffs in suit over PSC districts seek injunction 5 hrs ago