Not doing the annual tradition of the “Nutcracker” ballet wasn’t an option for the Montana Ballet Company. But neither was doing it like before.
“When I was thinking about doing a reimagined ‘Nutcracker,’ I thought well, if we’re going to do this, let’s commit to having it be reimagined,” said Elizabeth DeFanti, the company’s executive director.
So, for this year’s performance, MBC and Wimberg Productions created a roughly 75-minute Nutcracker: REIMAGINED film, complete with both new and old footage of the ballet. It will be free for anyone to watch.
The film also includes several interviews with performers interspersed throughout — showing another side of the Nutcracker that audience members don’t normally see — and brand new choreography.
“And then we’ve got some surprises,” DeFanti said. “There are some cute community members that are not ordinarily in ‘The Nutcracker’ that we were so honored to have in ‘The Nutcracker,’ and I think that makes it really fun.”
Kristin Wimberg, the director of photography for Wimberg Productions, said working with MBC to film the performances was a “really unique” experience.
“We had a fabulous collaboration,” Wimberg said. “Without being able to do any performances out on a stage, we started thinking outside the box … a lot of our approach was very, ‘let’s go out and see what we can do.’”
Wimberg and DeFanti were careful to keep dancers spaced out during the recording for safety, something that wouldn’t have been possible in the tight spaces backstage at a theater performance.
But not being on a stage gave the Wimberg Productions crew — made up of Kristin, her husband and their two adult kids — the ability to get creative with how they were filming the dances.
“When we’re out working with dancers on landscape, we are actually dancing with the dancers,” Wimberg said. “We are moving with them, we are flowing with them and creating an experience that’s not a third-party viewer just standing off in the distance.”
Nutcracker: REIMAGINED is one of the last parts of MBC REIMAGINES, a seven-part fundraising and community outreach campaign the ballet company began this fall that will run through the end of the year. Since the campaign began on Sept. 22, it has raised over $37,000, with a matched grant to bring it up to $74,000 of the $80,000 goal. The new Nutcracker is the sixth of seven installments of the campaign.
DeFanti said that the ballet is a holiday tradition for many, and that she and the MBC team are excited to be able to keep that tradition alive, even if it’s in a non-traditional format.
“It’s an annual holiday tradition, and I’m incredibly grateful that we’ve been able to continue that tradition here in Bozeman for 37 years,” she said. “It’s amazing to hear peoples’ stories and it’s so heartwarming how much the ‘Nutcracker’ means to our community members.”
Nutcracker: REIMAGINED will be available on Montana Ballet Company’s website, montanaballet.org, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.