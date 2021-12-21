Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A small crowd gathered in front of the Bozeman Public Library Tuesday night to sing and pray for the people living homeless in Bozeman, and to remember those who died while living homeless in the area in 2021.

The event, put on by HRDC in conjunction with faith communities and Dahl Funeral Home, was in observance of Annual Homeless Persons Memorial Day, a national day of remembrance for unhoused people who have died. At least seven unhoused people died in Bozeman in 2021.

“It’s a longer list than I’ve ever read before,” said Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson, a deacon at St. James Episcopal Church and an organizer of the event.

Event organizers opened the candlelight vigil with a prayer and a song and read the names of those seven Bozeman residents who died while homeless in 2021. Those people are Eddie Wells, Thomas Lee, John “Jack” O’Brien, Janice Whiteman, Yurii Richards, Trilby Cunningham and Sam “Jake” Fox.

“We could all become homeless. They’re people, just like you and me,” Campbell-Pearson said. “This is not easy, to be in Bozeman and be homeless.”

Campbell-Pearson said the crowd of roughly 50 people at the vigil was larger than she and the organizers expected. While the vigil and memorial was relatively somber, Campbell-Pearson said she was happy to see more people of all ages — and even a handful of dogs — at the event.

Temperatures dipped slightly as the sun set before the vigil began at 5:30 p.m. While the candles are easier seen in the dark, Campbell-Pearson said there’s another reason the vigil is held after dark.

“This is what our homeless live in all the time,” she said. “I thank God for HRDC.”

The HRDC has a variety of services available for people experiencing homelessness in the Bozeman area. During the winter, from November through March, the Warming Center on Wheat Drive opens its doors for emergency shelter for people to get out of the cold. During the day, the same building functions as the Day Center, where people can stop by to do laundry, shower, use the computer and get help looking for housing or employment.

In recent years, the number of people using the Warming Center and other services from HRDC and similar organizations has grown substantially.

The organization also recently opened the Housing First Village, a small neighborhood of “tiny homes” near the Warming Center where some Bozeman residents who were experiencing chronic homelessness now live.

More information about the HRDC and its services can be found on the organization's website, thehrdc.org

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.