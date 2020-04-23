A federal judge has lifted an injunction blocking a timber project south of Bozeman, clearing the way for the project to go forward after years of legal wrangling.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen found that the U.S. Forest Service had done enough work to ensure its Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project wouldn’t cause major harm to Canada lynx, a species of big cat listed as threatened in the Lower 48 under the Endangered Species Act.
The order eliminates the final legal roadblock for the the 4,700-acre thinning and burning project in the Hyalite and Bozeman creek drainages, which was first proposed in 2011. Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger for the Forest Service, said some of the work could begin this summer.
“It’s phenomenal. We’re incredibly excited about the ruling,” Lewellen said.
The only thing that could stop it now would be an appeal of the decision from the plaintiffs, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council. Sara Johnson, executive director of Native Ecosystems Council, said her group has not yet decided about an appeal. She added that the decision is bad news for habitat for the lynx, which have been listed as threatened since 2000.
“It’s another nail in the coffin for the lynx,” Johnson said.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies won’t appeal. Steve Kelly, a member of the Alliance’s board, said the group has done all it can to protect the area from logging, and that he thinks people won’t like how the area looks once the project is done.
“We put up a hell of a fight, but I think we’re going to lose to the government unless they have a change of heart,” Kelly said.
Forest officials have been trying to log in the forest south of town for years. This project, with a mix of thinning and burning, is meant to help reduce wildfire fuel and protect the city of Bozeman’s water supply from the potential for heavy sediment loads from runoff immediately after a fire.
It was proposed around the same time as one called the East Boulder Fuels Reduction Project, which calls for a few hundred acres of logging south of Big Timber.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council sued over both projects in 2012. The groups argued the projects would mean trouble for the lynx, which like old growth forests and munch on snowshoe hares.
Christensen initially sided with the groups, ordering an injunction blocking the project in 2013. His order directed the Forest Service to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the 2009 designation of critical habitat for the cats.
The designation had significantly expanded the area protected by federal laws meant to help recover the species. In a separate case, the Forest Service had also been ordered to revisit lynx analysis at a regional level because of the designation.
The Forest Service wrapped up all of that work in 2018. It asked Christensen to let the projects go forward last fall. After briefs from both sides, Christensen signed the order dissolving the injunction this week.
Much of the work included in the Bozeman project is on Moser Creek Ridge, between Bozeman Creek and Hyalite Creek. There are some units east of Bozeman Creek and west of Hyalite Creek, too.
Lewellen said slashing of smaller trees could begin this summer, but bigger pieces like thinning mature forest and prescribed burning likely wouldn’t happen until the fall at the earliest. He said the Forest Service would begin advertising the logging contract likely in July.
The Forest Service plans to spend time reaching out to the public to explain what the project entails and how and when it will happen. When the work does get going, it could mean temporary closures for the Hyalite area, which sees 50,000 visitors per month during its peak season.
The project was planned in conjunction with the city of Bozeman, which has land in the Bozeman Creek drainage. Brian Heaston, a senior engineer with the city, said that work will happen alongside the Forest Service work in order to use the same contractor and limit impacts to people who use the area.
“We want to reduce those interruptions to the public’s use and enjoyment of these lands,” Heaston said.
