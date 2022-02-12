Late Friday afternoon, the red carpet was rolled out for a line of cars carrying prom goers through Eagle Mount’s parking lot.
The Night to Shine drive-through prom Friday was a partnership between the Tim Tebow Foundation and Fresh Life Church to give people with disabilities a joy-filled event, according to organizers.
The drive-thru prom featured a juggler throwing flame sticks in the air, ponies lit with twinkle lights, volunteers lining the parking lot and cheer teams from Montana State University and Bozeman High School
“It’s letting them know that they are loved and a valued part of the Bozeman community. It makes them feel like they are the star because they are,” said Ann Brower, one of the organizers of the event from Fresh Life Church.
The Tim Tebow Foundation created the Night to Shine event eight years ago. It’s hosted by churches throughout the country.
The drive-through portion, which included music, decorations, people cheering along the sidelines and photography opportunities, was followed by a virtual prom due to COVID-19 starting at 6 p.m.
By Friday afternoon, the group had 30 people registered to attend the drive-through portion of the prom, but it was likely more would show up, according to Brower.
For those prom-goers who might prefer lower sensory environments, organizers placed a pink heart on the car signaling to the volunteers stretched along the parking lot to be quieter.
Brower said they opted not to do an in-person prom event because many of the individuals are considered at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. They decided to do the drive-through portion to be able to celebrate and bring some of the prom atmosphere to them.
“It is a way to make sure people with special needs know that they are celebrated and they are loved and they are deserving,” Brower said.
It’s the second Night to Shine held in Bozeman. The first was before the pandemic two years ago at MSU’s Strand Union Building. Brower, who was also involved in the first prom, said the best part of the event was seeing the smiles on prom goers faces and seeing how happy they were.
“Joy and love, that’s what we want to give them,” Brower said.
Through the planning of this year’s event, Brower said she was excited to see how many different groups and organizations wanted to be a part of it.
Karrington Kjos and Brent Lloyd, captains of MSU’s cheer team, said it was important to the team to be involved in the event.
“We really like being a part of the community and being as open as present as we can. Showing people that we really do care and MSU is here to support everyone in the community,” Kjos said.
Leah Dahlin, campus pastor of Fresh Life Church, said it was important to give participants the full prom experience. While there are other events at Eagle Mount, Dahlin said, this is one specifically designed to let people dance and party.
As the cars cycled through the parking lot, prom-goers sporting corsages and boutonnieres, tiaras and crowns, dresses and ties waved out the open car windows.