Nobody was injured after a private business jet had a partial landing gear malfunction and landed on Bozeman airport’s main runway Wednesday night, though about nine commercial flights were impacted by the roughly three-and-a-half hour runway closure that followed.

A Cessna Citation, a private business jet with 11 people including crew on board, took off from Bozeman with a Missouri destination on Wednesday night, Airport Director Brian Sprenger said. While in the air above Bozeman, the crew realized the nose gear — an aircraft’s smaller landing gear at the front of the plane — malfunctioned.

“We had our crash fire-rescue response and mutual-aid response ready for any possibilities, but the aircraft landed pretty much uneventfully, except obviously there was no nose gear to land on,” Sprenger said. “The pilots put the nose down on the asphalt and obviously there were some sparks and such, but no fires.”

Flight Radar 24, an online flight tracking website, shows the aircraft circled around Bozeman several times before landing back at the airport.

A bus met the Cessna on the runway after it landed around 7 p.m. Wednesday to bring the people who had been on the plane off the runway. But the airport needed to get approval from the National Transportation Safety Board before the aircraft itself could be removed and the runway reopened.

After getting that approval, airport workers loaded the Cessna onto a “plane skate” — basically a dolly built for moving disabled airplanes — to move it off the runway.

“Because of the process, it goes very slow,” Sprenger said. “We’re essentially less than walking speed moving the aircraft down the runway to get it off the end. What we don't want to have is the aircraft fall off the dolly and create more issues.”

The main runway wasn’t able to reopen until more than three-and-a-half hours later, after 10:30 p.m.

Three flights on the ground in Bozeman were delayed because of the incident. Six flights en route to Bozeman were either delayed or canceled, and one was diverted to Salt Lake City to wait until the runway was clear to land in Bozeman. 

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, though a Cessna Citation is a larger and heavier plane than most of the others that have had landing gear problems. That’s part of the reason it took so long to move, Sprenger said.

“It was a small business jet, so it was a lot heavier (than smaller aircraft) and that also means it takes a little bit more time to be able to get the right equipment to be able to lift it,” Sprenger said.”

One flight Thursday was impacted by Wednesday night’s delay — an airline cancelled a Wednesday night flight to Bozeman, so that airplane wasn’t around on Thursday to take its scheduled passengers to their destination.

But there are some flight delays on Thursday because of inclement weather in other parts of the country, Sprenger said, especially the Seattle area.

“There are some impacts from COVID, but the bigger impacts are actually what we’re seeing with weather throughout the nation,'' he said.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 