The wind whips the flag in front of Dahl Funeral and Cremation Service on Monday, April 11, 2022. A winter storm warning in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday calls for wind gusts up to 45 mph.
It might be spring, but it won’t feel like it this week as a winter storm system moves through southwest Montana.
National Weather Service Great Falls Lead Meteorologist Jim Brusda said Monday afternoon that by 12:30, the storm was making its impact in Ennis, Virginia City and Dillon. Clouds gathered over Bozeman Monday and flurries had started to fall by the late afternoon.
The storm is expected to linger until late Tuesday afternoon and bring high winds and cold temperatures, Brusda said.
“It’s going to feel more like Jan. 12 rather than April 12,” Brusda said, encouraging anyone planning to travel Tuesday morning to delay their plans. “Treat this like a January weather system.”
The Bozeman area is expected to get comparatively light snow, Brusda said, with three to five inches predicted for the Gallatin Valley. The mountains east and south of Bozeman are expected to get more snow, with a foot forecast for Big Sky and Bozeman Pass.
West Yellowstone is projected to get between four and eight inches of snow, Brusda said. Areas to the west and north will get more snow, with eight to 16 inches expected for the Boulder and Pony areas.
“Some of the mountains around Pony could easily get 20 inches,” Brusda said. “It’s a pretty good storm system.”
After a mild winter, many will inevitably welcome the weather, but Brusda urged caution: Winds could cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.
Temperatures were expected to drop overnight into the teens, meaning roads will freeze up and become snow packed and icy, Brusda said.
“Those traveling later at night and especially during the Tuesday morning commute should allow extra travel time,” Brusda said.
The storm is expected to temper down by Tuesday evening, Brusda said, but temperatures will remain fairly chilly through the end of the week. High temperatures are forecast in the mid-20s for both Tuesday and Wednesday, and only up to the mid-30s on Thursday.
The high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s for Friday through Sunday.
The thermometer could dip into the teens and single digits, Brusda said, and wind chills could be below zero.
“It’s going to be a very gradual snow melt,” Brusda said.
