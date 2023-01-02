A Bozemanite is again calling for people to remember the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
The two-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol is upcoming, and John Childs wants people to contemplate what happened that day. Childs is organizing a gathering on the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 6. The event will start at 5:15 p.m.
People who want to attend are encouraged to bring candles for a vigil. Childs said he would also try to provide candles for attendees who don’t have them. Childs plans on giving a speech, and after will open the floor to other people wanting to speak or share insight about that day.
He hopes to keep the event nonpartisan, but acknowledged that what happened on Jan. 6 was “obviously partisan in nature.”
“I would hope that people all across the political spectrum will attend and join together to express their support for our democracy,” Childs said.
Childs said that he sees the event as an opportunity for people to come together to honor the country’s democracy and the people who protected it. He added that remembering the events of Jan 6 is a way for people to gather and say “we can’t let this happen again.”
The two-year anniversary of the insurrection is coming on the heels of the U.S House Jan. 6 committee’s final report on its year-and-a-half long investigation.
The report recommended that the U.S. Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, and that Trump and other people involved with the event should be barred from holding federal office.
Childs said that the committee’s report could make it harder to keep his vigil nonpartisan. He said that hopefully, the committee’s report would be another way for people to acknowledge what happened and to ensure it never happens again.
Childs organized the event on his own last year. This year he has help from friend Bob Hunter, a Vietnam veteran.
Hunter recalled sitting next to his wife nearly two years ago, watching the chaos of Jan. 6 unfold on his TV. He said that democracies are fragile, and wants to make sure that nothing like what happened in Washington D.C. happens in Montana.
“My wife and I were traumatized, we want to do whatever we can to make sure this sort of thing never happens again,” Hunter said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.