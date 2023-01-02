Let the news come to you

A Bozemanite is again calling for people to remember the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The two-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol is upcoming, and John Childs wants people to contemplate what happened that day. Childs is organizing a gathering on the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 6. The event will start at 5:15 p.m.

People who want to attend are encouraged to bring candles for a vigil. Childs said he would also try to provide candles for attendees who don’t have them. Childs plans on giving a speech, and after will open the floor to other people wanting to speak or share insight about that day.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

