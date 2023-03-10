Let the news come to you

A corner of Livingston refused to forget Jalen Williams.

Honking horns encouraged a group of about a dozen people, some holding signs emblazoned with messages like “We support Jalen’s family,” and “Do better Livingston.”

The group gathered for a rally held Friday at Depot Park on the corner of North 5th Street and West Park Street to remember the 19-year-old Williams, whose body was discovered nude off of U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston on Feb. 10.


