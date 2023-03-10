Carrie Dean holds a sign during a rally remembering Jalen Williams at Depot Park in Livingston on Friday, March 10, 2023. Williams' body was found near U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston on Feb. 10, sparking a skeptical reaction from Williams’ family and from Livingston residents.
Carrie Dean holds a sign during a rally remembering Jalen Williams at Depot Park in Livingston on Friday, March 10, 2023. Williams' body was found near U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston on Feb. 10, sparking a skeptical reaction from Williams’ family and from Livingston residents.
A corner of Livingston refused to forget Jalen Williams.
Honking horns encouraged a group of about a dozen people, some holding signs emblazoned with messages like “We support Jalen’s family,” and “Do better Livingston.”
The group gathered for a rally held Friday at Depot Park on the corner of North 5th Street and West Park Street to remember the 19-year-old Williams, whose body was discovered nude off of U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston on Feb. 10.
Carrie Dean organized the rally, and said that she was compelled to set up the event because, as a mother of two, she could not imagine what Williams’ family was going through.
“I feel like I need to show that family support, show them that we do care, and that Jalen won’t be forgotten,” Dean said.
The discovery of Williams’ body sparked a skeptical reaction from Williams’ family and Livingston residents. The Livingston Police Department has investigated Williams’ death since Feb. 10.
In the month that has passed since Williams’ death, little information has been released to the public.
“My first thought was, ‘oh my god, don’t let it be something bad,’” said rally attendee Cindy Murphy.
The last update on the investigation was released in late February. The city of Livingston provided a timeline of events based on witness accounts that chronicled what could have happened in Williams’ last hours.
According to witness accounts, Williams was likely last seen alive at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 by a truck driver. The driver told police that a male had emerged from a dog park just past Veteran’s Bridge, and was last seen running east on the shoulder of the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 89.
Williams’ body was discovered with a “number of superficial scratches and scrapes” that were consistent with a naked person running through a wooded area, according to the report from the city of Livingston.
The report stated that Williams’ death “appeared to be an unattended incident and not the result of criminal behavior by others.”
The investigation of Williams’ death has included work from law enforcement in Livingston, Park County and the state. The results from an autopsy and toxicology report from the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula have not been released.
Al Jenkins, the Park County Coroner, did not respond to request for comment on an update to the investigation into Williams’ death and when the reports would be released.
Speculation of what happened to the Evanston, Illinois, native seemed to be fueled by a lack of transparency from law enforcement. Williams’ family believed that foul play was involved in his death and created a website, #JusticeForJalen, to question the investigation.
Terrence Brooks, Williams’ uncle, provided a rebuttal to Livingston’s update on the investigation that disputed witness accounts. Brooks stated that information, like the truck driver’s account, was not shared with him or Williams’ mother, Lilonda Brooks, when they came to Livingston in February.
Dean said that there have been concerns rolling through the town about “unanswered questions” and a lack of information brought to the public’s attention.
Matt Dean, Carrie Dean’s husband, said that there seemed to by mystery surrounding the events of Williams’ death. Nick Albes, another rally attendee, agreed.
“Sad that the times we live in we even have to question this,” Albes said.
