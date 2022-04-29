On a brisk, overcast afternoon a small group of people gathered in front of the Bozeman Public Library to commemorate Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Congregation Beth Shalom organized the event, which was meant to honor the victims of antisemitism, racism and LGBTQ+ discrimination from the past and present.
Rabbi Sonja Pilz opened the ceremony by acknowledging that there are two Holocaust Remembrance days, one in January to remember when Allied Forces liberated Jews from concentration camps in Nazi Germany.
Yom HaShoah, which started in Israel in 1951, is a different kind of day, Pilz said.
“It wasn’t sad,” she said. “It was proud.”
The intent of the day was to listen to the stories shared by members of the crowd about people who were both heroes and deeply fragile during the Nazi regime.
Songs and prayer were interspersed between each story.
Some were stories of a personnel connection, bound in familial blood, while others were connections or strength found in a person’s actions.
Dan Lourie, a member of Congregation Beth Shalom, shared a story about his aunt, Esther Lurie.
Lourie said that during three of the years that his aunt lived in a Jewish Ghetto, the Jewish population decreased from 30,000 to 8,000.
“She told me she considered herself a survivor,” Lourie said. “She survived as an artist, as a woman, she survived a lot of things.”
Another member of the congregation, Stephen Guggenheim, told a story about his stepmother.
Guggenheim said that she entered medical school, and soon thereafter needed to do clinical work to complete her degree.
However, Adolf Hitler had decreed Jews could not work in public hospitals in 1933, so Guggenheim’s step mother fled to California. She never saw her family in Europe again.
She attempted to enroll in medical school in the U.S., but was turned away. She found work in understaffed sanitariums and tuberculosis wards where she eventually finished her clinical work.
“No wonder she could not talk about it, she lost her family, home and almost lost her career,” Guggenheim said.
Rabbi Pilz asked each speaker to use one word to describe the subject of their story. Guggenheim chose “grit” to describe his stepmother.
Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson, co-pastor of Christ the King Lutheran Church, told the story of German Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
Bonhoeffer offered a glimmer of hope in comparison to the many German Lutherans involved in atrocities during the Nazi regime, Christenson said. He was accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate Hitler, and was later executed.
Rev. Danielle Rogers, the Christian education director at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Bozeman, spoke about her mother, Rev. Denise Rogers.
Danielle recalled first moving to Bozeman in 1992. She was surprised at what she described as an “underbelly of white supremacist activity” in the city.
Danielle’s mother had learned about white supremacists antagonizing a local shop owner, asking for jazz records in the windows of the shop to be removed.
Denise responded by forming a rallying and declaring Bozeman a “hate-free zone.” Around 200 people showed up, Danielle said.
At one time, Danielle’s mother was number one on a hit list for white supremacist groups.
“If you weren’t on a hit list, you weren’t doing your job,” she said.