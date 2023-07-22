Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Jon Ventura hastily double-checked the meaning of “code blue” on his smartphone while seated outside the Bozeman Health emergency room. It was the afternoon of April 17, and his wife Donna had been rushed to the hospital suffering what they suspected was a routine case of food poisoning after lunch at Dave’s Sushi in downtown Bozeman. The 63-year-old nuclear researcher from Belgrade was convinced the call over the loudspeaker had to be for someone else. “It can’t be my wife, because it’s just food poisoning. It can’t be,” he remembered thinking.

But the code blue wasn’t for somebody else. Doctors soon informed Jon that his wife of nearly 34 years had just gone into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by emergency staff.

“And that’s when I knew it wasn’t just regular food poisoning,” Ventura recalled during a recent interview with Montana Free Press. “This was grave and serious, and she spent the next 12 days fighting.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.