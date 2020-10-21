The inventory of houses, condos and townhomes for sale in Gallatin County dropped by more than 60% compared to September of last year, according to a news release from the Gallatin Association of Realtors and the Big Sky Country Multiple Listing Service.
The number of available single-family homes for sale dropped from 537 in September 2019 to 214 last month, a decrease of 60.1%. Available townhomes and condos for sale dropped by 61.5% in that same period, from 335 in September 2019 to 129 last month.
Closed sales also increased in both single-family homes and townhome and condo markets, going up by 46.9% for single-family homes and 137.1% for condos and townhomes.
“In September we saw big jumps in closed sales and pending sales, and median sale prices are also up,” Claire Gillam, the Gallatin Association of Realtors president, said in a news release. “In addition, the months supply of available inventory is as low as I’ve seen it.”
“Months supply” measures how long it would take for everything on the market to sell. Months supply dropped from 4.0 months to 1.4 months for single family homes, and 5.0 months to 1.3 months for condos and townhomes.
According to a study by the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, a “balanced” housing market has around a 6.5 months supply of homes on the market.
According to the GAR local market update, the price of buying a home of any kind is still up compared to where it was in 2019, but has fallen slightly since August 2020.
From September 2019 to September 2020, the median sales price of a single-family home increased from $462,500 to $550,000, or 18.9%. For townhomes and condos in that same period, the median sales price increased at the much lower rate of 1.5%, from $321,250 in September 2019 to $326,000 in September 2020.
Between August and September of this year, the cost of a single-family home fell by about 4.5%, from a median of $575,900 in August to a median of $550,000 in September. Townhome and condo median prices during that same period fell by just over 6%, from a median of $347,900 to $326,000.
Home prices in Gallatin County have fluctuated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and first cases in Montana in March. The small drop in prices between August and September isn’t abnormal compared to how the market has risen and fallen since March.
Prices for a single-family home fell between March and April, jumped between April and May, and fell again between May and June. From June to August, the median sales price of a single-family home in the county jumped by over $100,000, from $456,325 in June to $575,900 in August.
For townhomes and condos, the median sales price went up between March and April, fell between April and May and again between May and June. Between June and August, the median sales price rose from $285,000 to $347,900.
