Intermountain Opera Bozeman normally puts on semi-annual, full-fledged, main stage operas in a theater to a live audience. But there’s nothing “normal” about right now, so the opera got creative.
Last week, Intermountain Opera did a number of performances for rest homes and assisted living homes and virtual performances for Bozeman School District kids and nonprofit boards of directors.
“Events in the community and making opera as accessible as possible is a priority for me (and the company),” said Michael Sakir, the newly-appointed interim artistic director.
Sakir was appointed to the position in September and also serves as the musical director to Opera Memphis in Tennessee. During one of the performances, the two singers and pianist “were literally performing on a residential street,” he said.
The company is planning to do more frequent small or virtual performances in the future, in the hope that the Bozeman community will be able to enjoy the art. One thing in the works for the holiday season is caroling at places that people are already gathered — shopping centers or ice rinks are on that list, Sakir said.
“That’s what we really feel is our mission. That’s why we’re here,” said Jackie Vick, the opera’s executive director. “To serve that human need for culture.”
One of the company’s recent performances was “Requiem for a Forest,” a piece composed by local composer and Montana State University professor Eric Funk, as a way to raise funds for the Bridger Foothills Relief Fund and Greater Gallatin United way after the Bridger Foothills fire burned through thousands of acres and multiple homes in September.
Like all performances in the foreseeable future, Intermountain Opera had to get creative with “Requiem.” Originally, it was scheduled to be at a ranch in the Bridgers, but the performances also overlapped with late October’s cold snap, making the roads treacherous. The performances were moved to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and went very well, Vick said.
“This is the way we’ve got to think ... some things are going to work, and some things aren’t,” Vick said. “It’s all about being safe for everyone.”
The best way to keep up with what Intermountain Opera is planning is to sign up for its newsletter, Vick said, and to visit its website, intermountainopera.org.
