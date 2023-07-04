An injured person was rescued from the Gallatin River on Monday evening after their paddleboard overturned.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call of a family who was stranded on an island on the Gallatin River near Central Park Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The family was apparently floating the river on paddleboards when they overturned.
The release doesn't specify how many people were in the party, but that one person had an injured knee and was unable to swim to shore due to the fast-moving water.
The rescue team found and brought the party to shore, where first responders with Manhattan and Central Valley fire departments were waiting, the release said.
It was the second rescue this week for the search and rescue team.
On Sunday, a search and rescue team responded to the M Trail where a family of six had reported being lost, dehydrated and stranded on a rocky portion of the mountain.
Search and rescue members found the hikers and escorted them to the base of the trailhead. In 2022, the SAR team responded to 140 calls, up from 134 in 2021 and 115 in 2020.
It was the fourth year that the volunteer team was busier than the year before.
Last year, according to the SAR's annual report, there were 157 volunteers who spent 4,929 hours on missions and 9,917 hours training.
