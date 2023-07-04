Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

A person with an injured knee was rescued from the Gallatin River on Monday evening after their paddleboard overturned.

 Courtesy Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call of a family who was stranded on an island on the Gallatin River near Central Park Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The family was apparently floating the river on paddleboards when they overturned.


