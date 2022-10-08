Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Following a recognition from the city of the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day, a celebration is planned for Peets Hill on Monday.

For several years, Bozeman mayors have recognized Indigenous Peoples Day with a proclamation, but this year is the first that the day will be a formal holiday in Bozeman.

City commissioners earlier this year voted to recognize the second Monday in October as the Indigenous Peoples Day, rather than the federal holiday Columbus Day.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.