Following a recognition from the city of the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day, a celebration is planned for Peets Hill on Monday.
For several years, Bozeman mayors have recognized Indigenous Peoples Day with a proclamation, but this year is the first that the day will be a formal holiday in Bozeman.
City commissioners earlier this year voted to recognize the second Monday in October as the Indigenous Peoples Day, rather than the federal holiday Columbus Day.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said Friday that the ordinance commissioners approved means that Indigenous Peoples Day gets the same treatment as any other holiday the city recognizes, meaning city offices will be closed Monday.
“We want people to be thinking about and celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day just like we would any other holiday,” Mihelich said.
Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, the executive director of Mountain Time Arts, said she hopes other cities in Montana follow Bozeman’s lead.
Mountain Time Arts and the city planned an event to mark the day on Peets Hill. Pine-Rodriguez said the intention behind the event is “unity in community.”
Pine-Rodriguez said they want people to think about their own roots, saying the day can be celebrated by everyone “because everyone is indigenous to somewhere.”
“What I’m trying to get at is to reconnect people and this community to the land,” Pine-Rodriguez said. “Where we are geographically, historically, even geologically is very special, and if people started to learn about the special place where we are at, they would be more inclined to respect it.”
Pine-Rodriguez said the event is open to anyone.
Speakers are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Burke Park, which is at the top of Peet’s Hill.
According to the event schedule, Pine-Rodriguez, artist Ben Pease, former Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor and current Mayor Cyndy Andrus are scheduled to speak, as is Walter Fleming, the head of Native American Studies at Montana State University, Extreme History Project Director Crystal Alegria and Marsha Small.
The event is also planned to feature a performance called REMATRIATE from Patti Baldes.
Small helped start the Indigenous Peoples Day movement in Montana. Small is slated to talk about next steps at Monday’s event, which she said on Friday would include pushing the state to declare Indigenous Peoples Day a statewide holiday.
Small said she hopes Monday’s event creates a space for discourse and connection.
“Come with respect and a willingness to learn,” Small said about Monday’s event.
