Twelve years since he was first elected to the state Legislature, Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon, still admires the government’s process. He believes the Legislature is the closest branch to regular people so he’s motivated by having a chance to represent his neighbors.
Welborn is running for reelection in Senate District 36 against Libertarian John Lamb. Welborn served House District 72 for eight years and SD 36 for the past four. Lamb said he wants to reduce government interference while Welborn describes himself as moderate.
Senate District 36 includes Madison and Beaverhead counties and a part of Silver Bow County.
“The payback is the fact that I’ve got the ability to help people,” Welborn said, “and help my friends and neighbors and like-minded folks have a voice on the bigger stage in Helena.”
Welborn, 51, grew up on a cattle ranch and graduated from Beaverhead County High School. He lives in Dillon and owns a trailer and ranch equipment dealership.
Lamb, 47, is running for office for the first time. He grew up on a farm in Indiana in what he called a “very conservative type family.” He moved to Montana permanently in 2007 and lives on a small farm in Norris and has 12 children.
“I just see things changing so much,” Lamb said. “I just think somebody’s got to stand up. We need more common people to get involved in our legislation and our laws to preserve some of our freedoms. That means a lot to me. Our liberties and freedoms and constitutional rights.”
During his time in the Legislature, Welborn said he’s learned the importance of being a good listener. Part of the reason he said he introduced a bill in 2019 to allow resort towns to increase their resort tax for infrastructure is because he heard from people in Big Sky that it would help them.
The bill passed.
“Just trying to get ahead of the growth curve,” Welborn said, “and give (Big Sky) some tools in their toolbox so they can actually take care of themselves at the will of their own voters and with local control.”
Welborn also voted for Medicaid expansion. He said he spoke with directors of rural hospitals who told him if not for that legislation, they may have had to close those hospitals.
“It’s not about you or me on that issue, it’s about my local people and our hospital and the importance of having critical access hospitals in places like Dillon and Ennis and Sheridan,” Welborn said. “... To me, you’ve got to put people ahead of politics.”
Lamb, meanwhile, wants the government to scale back on its laws. He said it concerns him that people are charged for “victimless type crimes” like not having the right licenses. He singled out the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration for “breathing down small businesses and homeowners” since he thinks regulation from local agencies would work better.
Lamb also supports abolishing property tax, because with it, he said, “We never truly own our land. We’re just renting that property from the government.” All 12 of his children have been homeschooled so he complained about having to pay for other people’s education.
He has ideas like gradually getting rid of property tax after 10 years of ownership or creating exemptions for veterans and elderly people. Though Lamb said he recognizes the purpose of taxes, he thinks a sales tax would be a more fair system since it gives people more leeway on whether they want to buy something that includes the tax.
Lamb is pro-life, disagrees with policies that require milk to be pasteurized before being sold legally and thinks vaccines should be optional.
“I feel like we’re being overly regulated,” Lamb said.
In the upcoming legislative session, Welborn said managing the state budget “that doesn’t just cut vital programs and still not break the bank” will be among the biggest challenges.
But after 12 years in the Legislature already, Welborn feels he’s gained valuable experience.
“It takes time to build those relationships,” Welborn said, “but relationships are so vital if people are going to have an effective voice representing them. I feel like that’s what I have to offer.”
