Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, doesn’t know if knocking on doors and talking to people is the reason she’s won two elections, but it’s the reason she serves.
As an incumbent, Bishop feels she’s gained experience as a legislator and wants to continue representing the people she lives next to.
Bishop is running against Republican Joe Lamm. She’s served two terms in the state House and was the Democratic caucus chair during the 2019 session. She’s prioritized mental health and advocating for families.
“They deserve to have somebody who represents them that is prepared to do the work, is experienced at doing the work,” Bishop said, “and is really putting their needs front and center.”
Lamm, 65, has served as the chair of the Park County Republicans for the past two years. The electrical engineer wants to reduce government involvement.
“The primary reason (for running) was to just be a voice for reason in the Montana Legislature to curb what I call the march toward socialism,” Lamm said. “It’s standing in the way of government overreach, reining in the government and protecting our Constitution.”
House District 60 includes Livingston and a portion of the western part of Park County.
Both Bishop and Lamm ran uncontested in the primary. Bishop received 2,098 votes and Lamm got 1,589. The district’s representation has flipped between parties in recent years.
Bishop, 50, has worked for nonprofits in youth development for most of the last 20 years. She’s worked for Big Brothers Big Sisters and Graduation Matters Montana, a program to improve high school graduation rates. Bishop is now the director of Montana Afterschool Alliance.
Bishop lived in Illinois and Virginia growing up and graduated from high school outside of Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated college from Syracuse University in New York. She’s lived in Livingston since 1996 and has three children.
Because of her work with children and families, Bishop feels she understands issues affecting a lot of Montanans.
“I can’t just walk away from this work,” Bishop said. “It’s serving the community and doing the work to be helpful.”
Lamm is married to Debra Lamm, who represented HD60 before Bishop and lost to Matt Rosendale in this year’s Republican primary for Montana’s U.S. House seat. Lamm grew up in Texas, later moved to Florida and has lived in Park County for the last 13 years. He doesn’t live in the district.
Lamm said he supports Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte’s economic plan, which calls for reducing regulations to allow businesses to grow and to offer higher wages.
“The makeup of the Legislature over the last four, five sessions now has been a Republican majority on paper,” Lamm said, “but not a Republican majority when it comes to some of the big issue items.”
Lamm was named as a plaintiff in a court case to stop counties from holding an all-mail election. Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties, including Park County, opted for that and Lamm argued that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock overstepped his authority by allowing it due to the pandemic. Multiple courts have allowed it and found no evidence of fraud.
“The all mail-in ballot I think is not perfected to the point where it’s ready for primetime,” Lamm said, “and I’m worried we will see issues as a result of that.”
In 2017, Bishop sponsored a bill that was signed making sure mental health is covered by insurance at the same level it covers physical health.
“It’s really important to recognize the importance of that,” Bishop said, “and continue to work toward strengthening mental health support and protections for them as well as just increase access for people.”
As caucus chair, Bishop focused on training and supporting first-term legislators.
She touted her work involved with Medicaid expansion in 2019, which she said had a lot to do with the Democrats’ leadership, even though Republicans had the majority in both Legislature chambers.
“There is no mental health support if we don’t have access to care in general,” Bishop said.
In 2019, Bishop introduced a bill that allowed for a sales tax for places that border or include national parks or include resort towns. Though the bill failed, other legislators have expressed interest in pursuing something similar again in the future.
Gardiner, as a resort town, has a sales tax, but Livingston doesn’t because of population requirements. Passing some form of a local option sales tax would give Park County more opportunities to benefit from tourists, Bishop said.
“It is absolutely affecting our local government’s ability to meet demands for safety, maintenance and infrastructure,” Bishop said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.