As most of Montana conducts a mail election, almost half of the state’s voters have returned their ballots with less than two weeks until Election Day.
As of Wednesday night, 289,422 ballots had been received statewide. That accounts for 39.3% of registered voters, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s website. That’s also 56% of the 516,901 ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.
In Gallatin County, 36,694 ballots had been received as of Thursday afternoon, accounting for nearly 40% of registered voters, Gallatin County Election Manager Casey Hayes said. There were 55,974 ballots cast in the county in the election four years ago.
Hayes said turnout at this point is higher compared to previous years.
The county accepted 12,389 ballots and still needed to verify 24,305 as of Thursday afternoon.
“We strive for accuracy over speed in all of our processes,” Hayes said in an email. “... Accepting ballot signatures is secondary to receipting in ballots so that all voters know that we have their ballot in our possession.”
Park County had accepted 5,824 ballots as of Thursday morning, according to Park County election administrator Maritza Reddington. The county has 13,649 registered voters. There were 9,726 ballots cast in Park in 2016.
Reddington is encouraging people to vote early in person or by dropping off the ballot, since social distancing is being enforced. That way, lines could be avoided on Election Day and the ballot can be delivered straight to the office rather than having to go through the mail.
As of Wednesday, Madison County had accepted 3,095 ballots, election administrator Kathleen Mumme said. While there are 6,974 registered voters in the county, Mumme said ballots were sent to 6,408 voters. So that means Madison County has accepted 48% of ballots that it sent out.
The discrepancy in registered voters and ballots sent out is because registered voters who are considered inactive did not receive ballots. Per the secretary of state’s office, 639,654 people received mail ballots even though there are 737,010 registered voters in the state.
Mumme said she expects a big turnout. There have been 330 new voters registered since Sept. 15, which she said is “quite unusual.” In the 2016 election, there were 4,935 ballots cast in Madison County. She also estimated about half of the returned ballots have come through the mail and half have been dropped off or filled out in person.
Mumme and Reddington said it’s taken about a day for MyVoterPageMT.com to update once a ballot has been accepted.
Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties chose to hold a mail-ballot election because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like the primary in June, active registered voters were mailed ballots even if they weren’t registered as absentee voters.
In-person early voting began Oct. 2, and ballots were mailed Oct. 9. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.