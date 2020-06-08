Bozeman commissioners have asked city staff to review the city’s treatment of people of color and to create a plan to address the findings in light of recent protests against racism around the country and abroad.
Commissioner Terry Cunningham requested the review at a Monday night meeting that garnered support from Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus and Mayor Chris Mehl. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said he could present findings by the end of July.
The goal is to ensure the city is “a truly welcoming community that respects and embraces diversity,” according to a statement from Cunningham.
Andrus said she supports the proposal and that she wants the city to commit to further action. She said that respecting and embracing diversity should be at the forefront of how the city operates.
“It’s a lot more than just talking about it; it’s a commitment to do this work,” Andrus said.
Massive demonstrations have erupted globally to protest police brutality and racial discrimination that people of color have experienced for hundreds of years. The recent unrest was ignited by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Protestors have rallied in Bozeman twice. Last Friday’s demonstration, organized by Bozeman for United Racial Justice, the Montana Racial Equity Project and Montana State University’s Black Student Union, brought thousands marching downtown and chanting “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.”
The Bozeman City Commission published a statement last week, saying in part, “As we have witnessed the racial injustice against George Floyd and others, we must reaffirm our commitment to Bozeman being a welcoming community. Continuing that progress demands transparency, ongoing work, and a never-ending dedication to being an inclusive community.”
The statement said the city would review its practices, including training for police and city employees, de-escalation policies and hiring practices.
Cunningham asked commissioners to support Monday’s request to ensure that these aren’t just “words on paper.”
The resolution tasks city staff with reviewing “the city’s policies, training and frameworks in the specific areas of treatment of minority populations, de-escalation policies, use of force, and the citizen appeal process, comparing them to national best practices.”
It asks for a final report to summarize the findings, an action plan to address those and an independent third party resource to facilitate any training or policy changes.
Cunningham said he’s in contact with a philanthropic organization that may help pay for a third party to participate. He didn’t name the organization.
Mehl said he could think of areas in need of improvement, like possibly expanding the Bozeman Police Commission. He said the work outlined in the request is how the country will be improved.
“This is a forever notion. It’s something you start and never finish,” Mehl said.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.