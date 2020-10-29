Following a Lee Newspapers report that the Montana Secretary of State’s office overcharged some businesses for their annual filings, Democrat Bryce Bennett is spending the final days of his campaign for the office calling out his opponent Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen for the error.
Meanwhile, the Montana Republican Party is asking Bennett to exit the race, saying he had defrauded donors by reimbursing himself for traveling 3,044 miles on Sept. 21 — an infeasible distance.
A review of Bennett’s campaign finance reports indicate he was repaid for driving 1,774 miles that day.
In response to the GOP’s accusations, Bennett campaign spokesperson Zach Bernstein said the Republican Party was trying to distract from Jacobsen’s track record at the secretary of state’s office.
“Here are the facts —Christi Jacobsen led an office that has actively stolen from struggling small businesses and now an independent investigation has exposed her cover up,” Bernstein said in an email. “Stop playing politics and give businesses their money back.”
Bennett, a state Senator from Missoula, spoke about the Lee Newspapers article in Helena on Sunday and visited Bozeman and Billings on Wednesday.
In Bozeman, he called on Jacobsen to return money to businesses that were overcharged, requested an independent audit of the office and invited the state Legislature to investigate. He also urged businesses that have not been paid back to call the Legislative Audit Division’s fraud hotline.
If elected, he promised to have the office independently audited each year and to fix the broken website that led to the excess charges.
“My opponent has bragged that she is already doing the job, but the job she apparently has been doing has been robbing small business owners,” he said at an event in Cooper Park on Wednesday. “When you fail at a job, you shouldn’t get a promotion.”
Jacobsen and her campaign didn’t respond to a request for an interview on Wednesday.
Instead, her campaign consultant, Rory McShane, sent the same statement he has provided to other news outlets. The statement didn’t address the errors at the secretary of state’s office or Bennett’s criticism. Instead, McShane accused Bennett of stealing from campaign donors and called him “a joke.”
When asked a second time for an interview, McShane said, “We don’t dignify candidates who steal from Montanans, especially their own small, hard-working donors with a response.”
For much of the campaign, Bennett has said he’d be an ally for small businesses. He has toured the state to introduce his Big Sky Business Plan and emphasized support he has received from the Montana Chamber of Commerce for his work with small businesses.
“This office has fundamentally become a mess, but the good news is I’m no stranger to cleaning up these messes,” he said at the Bozeman event.
Jacobsen started her career in the telecom industry and has spent years working in government.
On the campaign trail, she often speaks of her work as deputy secretary of state. She has said she’s reduced staff by a third and consolidated from four office locations to one, saving taxpayer money in the process. She also has said she’s focused on customer service by eliminating thousands of business filing errors, moving business filings online and reducing call wait times.
“In the last three years, we’ve served businesses better,” she said at a rally with Vice President Mike Pence in September.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.