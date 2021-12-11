top story Ice climbers flock to Hyalite Canyon for clinics at the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now People climb and belay at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during an intro to ice climbing clinic at the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Participants of an intro to ice climbing clinic approach the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Manoah Ainuu, an athlete with The North Face, helps Sean Wilson, from San Diego, secure crampons to his boots during an into to ice climbing clinic at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Participants of an intro to ice climbing clinic put on their crampons before climbing at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Jim Shimberg, an athlete with La Sportiva, shares knowledge with participants of an intro to ice climbing clinic at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now People gather at the base of the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during an introduction to ice climbing clinic at the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bob Lowry, from Bozeman, climbs at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during and intro to ice climbing clinic at the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Sean Wilson practices his figure 8 knot before climbing at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during an intro to ice climbing clinic at the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The clinking of ice axes and the patter of falling ice chunks echoed around the back of Hyalite Canyon early Saturday morning.On the cliff bands above the Grotto Falls parking area, frozen waterfalls marked spots where small streams cascade over rocks in the summer.The commotion on Saturday was all part of the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival, an event that brings climbers from far and wide together to celebrate the rare and fleeting opportunity of experiencing Hyalite ice. Ice generated in the canyon is high-caliber, and it draws many world-class climbers, explained Phil Bridgers, director of the festival. There are easily-accessible ice climbing opportunities for people of all skill levels there, he said.The weeklong Bozeman Ice Festival launched with an Ice Fest block party at the Christmas Stroll. Events ran for four days, and they’ll end on Sunday. There were ice clinics, a collection of ice and rock climbing film showings, a vendor village and more.The Ice Climbing Alliance runs the festival, which took a hiatus last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the festival go toward maintaining roads in Hyalite during the winter, Bridgers said. He estimated that roughly 1,000 people would show up to the various events, though not all are climbers.For a group of climbers who showed up to Saturday’s clinics, the trail up to a popular ice climbing route called Genesis I was short, slippery and steep. Students clad in helmets, crampons and other gear gathered near the base of the frozen wall, where water trickled over and underneath the ice.“It’s going to be a little wet,” said Jim Shimberg, one of the instructors who led an introductory ice-climbing clinic at that spot. He encouraged a handful of students to exchange down jackets for water-proof shells before heading up the wall.Shimberg, an experienced guide and LaSportiva athlete who hails from New Hampshire, told the group that ice climbing is not as natural as rock climbing, and it takes a lot of practice to nail down the techniques. Part of the difficulty is knowing where and how hard to dig axes and crampons into the frozen wall. Manoah Ainuu, another instructor at the clinic, glided up the ice with ease in a demonstration.Students took turns getting used to the motion, whacking behind small “mushrooms” of ice as they made their way up the wall. Other students helped out with backup belaying, which instructors said was safer considering the ropes were icy.Taylor Brown traveled from her home in Spokane, Washington, to join an all-women clinic at the Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday. This year was her first attending the festival and her second season ice climbing.“I’m trying to get more involved with ice-climbing and get more knowledge and experience, and just enjoy the atmosphere all-around,” she said. “It’s super awesome to be able to demo the gear and try on all the stuff, especially before forking over a fortune to buy it.”“Ice climbing is this beautifully aesthetic sport. The ice is only there for a short amount of time in the year, and it changes day to day based off temperature, sunlight, the amount of water, etc.,” said Miguel Strunk of Bozeman.In past years, Strunk has taken advanced ice clinics at the festival, which gave him opportunities to challenge himself and grow his skills. This year, he wanted to give that back to others, so he volunteered to help belay people.Strunk said the ice festival allows passionate people of all skill levels to interact with one another and hang out with professionals, and there’s no judgment.“Getting out ice climbing is a little bit intimidating at times, especially if you’re not familiar with it. The festival really provides an opportunity for people to get into ice climbing in whatever manner they see fit for themselves,” he said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ice Climbing Climber Mountaineering Free Climbing Miguel Strunk Rock Climbing Phil Bridgers Clinic Festival Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Ice climbers flock to Hyalite Canyon for clinics at the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival 2 hrs ago Environment Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley 6 hrs ago Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners Dec 10, 2021 City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Dec 10, 2021 Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency Dec 10, 2021 Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time Dec 10, 2021 What to read next News Ice climbers flock to Hyalite Canyon for clinics at the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival Environment Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 With snow lacking, Bridger Bowl postpones opening day Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Lee Enterprises sues PSC to turn over public documents Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Bozeman Fire extinguished Sunday afternoon apartment fire Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Latest Local Strong bench play helps lift Montana State men past St. Thomas 30 min ago Montana State women beat Utah Valley for fifth consecutive win 4 hrs ago Prep roundup: Gallatin boys swim team takes first win, Gallatin’s Lily Schultz earns victory 4 hrs ago Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley 6 hrs ago