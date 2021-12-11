Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The clinking of ice axes and the patter of falling ice chunks echoed around the back of Hyalite Canyon early Saturday morning.

On the cliff bands above the Grotto Falls parking area, frozen waterfalls marked spots where small streams cascade over rocks in the summer.

The commotion on Saturday was all part of the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival, an event that brings climbers from far and wide together to celebrate the rare and fleeting opportunity of experiencing Hyalite ice.

Ice generated in the canyon is high-caliber, and it draws many world-class climbers, explained Phil Bridgers, director of the festival. There are easily-accessible ice climbing opportunities for people of all skill levels there, he said.

The weeklong Bozeman Ice Festival launched with an Ice Fest block party at the Christmas Stroll. Events ran for four days, and they’ll end on Sunday. There were ice clinics, a collection of ice and rock climbing film showings, a vendor village and more.

The Ice Climbing Alliance runs the festival, which took a hiatus last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the festival go toward maintaining roads in Hyalite during the winter, Bridgers said. He estimated that roughly 1,000 people would show up to the various events, though not all are climbers.

For a group of climbers who showed up to Saturday’s clinics, the trail up to a popular ice climbing route called Genesis I was short, slippery and steep. Students clad in helmets, crampons and other gear gathered near the base of the frozen wall, where water trickled over and underneath the ice.

“It’s going to be a little wet,” said Jim Shimberg, one of the instructors who led an introductory ice-climbing clinic at that spot. He encouraged a handful of students to exchange down jackets for water-proof shells before heading up the wall.

Shimberg, an experienced guide and LaSportiva athlete who hails from New Hampshire, told the group that ice climbing is not as natural as rock climbing, and it takes a lot of practice to nail down the techniques.

Part of the difficulty is knowing where and how hard to dig axes and crampons into the frozen wall. Manoah Ainuu, another instructor at the clinic, glided up the ice with ease in a demonstration.

Students took turns getting used to the motion, whacking behind small “mushrooms” of ice as they made their way up the wall. Other students helped out with backup belaying, which instructors said was safer considering the ropes were icy.

Taylor Brown traveled from her home in Spokane, Washington, to join an all-women clinic at the Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday. This year was her first attending the festival and her second season ice climbing.

“I’m trying to get more involved with ice-climbing and get more knowledge and experience, and just enjoy the atmosphere all-around,” she said. “It’s super awesome to be able to demo the gear and try on all the stuff, especially before forking over a fortune to buy it.”

“Ice climbing is this beautifully aesthetic sport. The ice is only there for a short amount of time in the year, and it changes day to day based off temperature, sunlight, the amount of water, etc.,” said Miguel Strunk of Bozeman.

In past years, Strunk has taken advanced ice clinics at the festival, which gave him opportunities to challenge himself and grow his skills. This year, he wanted to give that back to others, so he volunteered to help belay people.

Strunk said the ice festival allows passionate people of all skill levels to interact with one another and hang out with professionals, and there’s no judgment.

“Getting out ice climbing is a little bit intimidating at times, especially if you’re not familiar with it. The festival really provides an opportunity for people to get into ice climbing in whatever manner they see fit for themselves,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.