A sea of green surged forward on Main Street Saturday morning as the Run to the Pub race started.

“I’ll meet you at the bar,” one man shouted out to a spectator.

Over 2,000 runners participated in a 10-kilometer or half-marathon race that ends outside of Pub 317. At the finish line, runners were greeted by a table full of beer. The race began in 2007.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

