A sea of green surged forward on Main Street Saturday morning as the Run to the Pub race started.
“I’ll meet you at the bar,” one man shouted out to a spectator.
Over 2,000 runners participated in a 10-kilometer or half-marathon race that ends outside of Pub 317. At the finish line, runners were greeted by a table full of beer. The race began in 2007.
Participants zoomed by in green tutus, shamrock print leggings, green and red wigs, a hot dog outfit, a few penguin costumes, and as St. Patrick himself.
Martin Contreraz, of Billings, dressed as the holiday’s namesake, carrying a tinfoil staff for the entire half-marathon.
After the race, Contreraz said it’s his third year dressing as the patron saint of Ireland.
“If you’re going to go for a half (marathon), you’ve got to go all the way,” Contreraz said.
Runners had to contend with icy roads, but a thin March sunshine warmed the intersection of Rouse Avenue and Main Street where participants cooled down with a pint after the race.
A lot of runners, like Contreraz, had done the race in past years and signed up again this year.
“I did it last year, and it was just super fun seeing the community all dressed up,” Veronica Swallow said before the race. “I just like getting together with everyone.”
When asked what they were most excited about for the day, multiple runners said it was the beer. Pub 317 sponsored the race and handed out the beers to runners after they crossed the finish line.
Race organizer Tyler Wilkinson said over 30 states were represented among the more than 2,000 runners — which was more than last year.
“Locals are always out here, but it’s also bringing people from outside the area to enjoy Bozeman,” Wilkinson said. “It’s a community event … every year it continues to grow.”
Peter Schommer of Helena and Anna Voss of Butte took first in the men’s and women’s 10K races.
Blake Williamson, who was sporting a kilt, said he was set on defending his first-place finish, in his age category, from last year. Williamson said he has participated in the event for eight years.
“It’s just a whole lot of fun,” Williamson said.
