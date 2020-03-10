Longstanding local restaurant I-Ho’s Korean Grill is planning to move into a new home next spring.
Owner I-Ho Pomeroy applied for city approval to begin construction on a lot next door to the Gallatin History Museum and behind her husband’s law office. The restaurant is now on West Main Street near the Gallatin Valley Mall.
“When I started 25 years ago, people didn’t know about Korean food, and a lot of people didn’t know about (South) Korea,” Pomeroy said. “Now I think South Korea is doing well, and I am the beneficiary.”
The city is taking public comment on the project until March 16. After that, the site plan will be approved or shot down by the director of community development with 10 days.
In addition to owning the restaurant, Pomeroy is a Bozeman city commissioner, two years into her second four-year term.
She said she’s hoping to break ground in May and have the new restaurant open by April 2021, which is the same month that the lease ends on the West Main location. The building that was on the new lot was torn down last year, but the historic blue house the law office is in will remain.
Pomeroy said the move is influenced by several factors, a big one being the more centrally located spot. The new location will be near offices, on the edge of downtown and in an area with high foot traffic.
I-Ho’s Korean Grill began more than 20 years ago as a food cart. That grew into a location near Montana State University’s campus, where the restaurant operated for 16 years before the building came under new ownership. In 2016, the restaurant reopened on West Main.
Pomeroy said she’s read about anti-Asian sentiment stemming from misinformation and fear about the outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus. However, she said she feels supported by the residents of Gallatin Valley and that the restaurant is doing well.
Pomeroy also makes and sells kimchi, a spicy fermented cabbage popular as a side dish in South Korea. She said the demand for her kimchi, which is sold at several area grocery stores, has “dramatically increased” in the past two years.
“Obviously, over 20 years, I’ve seen so many (restaurants) come and go, but we are still here because of Gallatin County’s and Bozeman’s support,” she said. “We are very grateful.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.