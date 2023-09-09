Let the news come to you

A hunter was severely mauled by a grizzly bear Friday, prompting authorities to close a section of parkland south of Big Sky.

The injured person was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. The Yellow Mule Trails, along with all access to Buck Ridge Trail, were closed until further notice as authorities seek the bear, which may have been shot.

The hunter had been tracking a deer when the bear attacked, according to a Saturday news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. After the hunting party called 911 at 1:47 p.m., Madison County dispatch requested help from Gallatin County due to the incident’s location near of one of the Yellow Mules Trails. Teams from multiple agencies responded and took the patient to a Life Flight Helicopter waiting at a nearby helicopter pad.


