A hunter was severely mauled by a grizzly bear Friday, prompting authorities to close a section of parkland south of Big Sky.
The injured person was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. The Yellow Mule Trails, along with all access to Buck Ridge Trail, were closed until further notice as authorities seek the bear, which may have been shot.
The hunter had been tracking a deer when the bear attacked, according to a Saturday news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. After the hunting party called 911 at 1:47 p.m., Madison County dispatch requested help from Gallatin County due to the incident’s location near of one of the Yellow Mules Trails. Teams from multiple agencies responded and took the patient to a Life Flight Helicopter waiting at a nearby helicopter pad.
“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind hunters that having a plan for contingencies along with being able to call for aid is crucial in the backcountry,” reads the release.
The incident prompted authorities with Custer Gallatin National Forest to implement an emergency area closure in the Buck Ridge/Yellow Mule area.
“The closure is necessary after an individual was attacked by a grizzly bear and shot at and likely wounded the bear,” reads a Friday press release from the U.S. Forest Service. “Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Forest Service staff are investigating the incident and are trying to locate the bear.”
The closure includes the area from the forest boundary along Forest Service Road #2599, also called Buck Creek Ridge Road, to its terminus at the Buck Ridge Trailhead, according to the Forest Service release. The closure continues westerly along Buck Ridge Trail #10 to where it meets the Custer Gallatin/Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest Boundary. It then follows the forest boundary northwesterly and northerly to section 16 and continues easterly along the forest boundary back to Buck Creek Ridge Road, also called Forest Service Road #2599.
Those who responded to the request for aid included Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue teams; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks peace officers; U.S. Forest Service peace officers; Life Flight Network Helicopter; and Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Morgan E. Jacobsen, communication & education program manager for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Region 3.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
Another incident of grizzly-human conflict was reported in the last week. A grizzly with a cub broke in to a home near West Yellowstone and took a container of dog food on Sept. 2, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Agency officials and peace officers captured the cub and fatally shot the adult bear later that day. The same adult bear killed a 48-year-old woman on July 22 and also mauled someone near Henrys Lake State Park in Idaho three years ago, according to the agency.
Another incident occurred Aug. 30 along a creek on private land in the Tom Miner Basin, about 10 miles north of the western border of Yellowstone National Park. A pair of anglers got in the male grizzly’s path in a surprise encounter, and the bear charged, according to authorities. One of the anglers shot and killed the bear, according to a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks news release.
Four days before that, two hunters scouting came within 15 feet of a mother grizzly with her cub in a dense section of the Flathead National Forest, according to an Aug. 28 news release from the same agency. The adult bear charged, and both hunters shot and killed it. One man was shot in the back of his shoulder as well, according to the release.
“Montana is bear country,” reads a Friday statement from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Region 3. “Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year. This time of year is when bears are active for longer periods as they consume more food in preparation for hibernation. This period overlaps with hunting season and other fall recreation activities.”
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wildlife Services, and Native American tribes. This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.