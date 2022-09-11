Before close to 200 people set off on Bozeman’s seventh annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Tracy Rassley pointed to 348 multicolored plastic butterflies that organizers strung across the rafters of the Lindley Park Pavilion.
Every butterfly represented a person who died by suicide in Montana in 2021, and the colors corresponded to their age groups. Twenty-nine yellow butterflies marked the 29 suicide deaths among people ages 18 and under.
The number was the highest on record for the age category, and it made Saturday’s ceremony particularly difficult for Rassley, who is the program manager for the Montana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Seven years ago, Rassley’s son Patrick died by suicide. He was 19 years old, but just barely.
Most of the people who attended Saturday’s walk wore honor beads of various colors to signify their loss of a spouse, parent, friend, sibling, family member or child to suicide.
“For many, the Out of the Darkness Walk is a journey of remembrance — a time to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and depression have affected our lives and our loved ones,” Rassley told the crowd. “Various colored honor beads acknowledge our personal connection to the cause, and help you identify with others who may know just how you feel.”
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a time of remembrance, but it is also a major fundraiser for the AFSP Montana Chapter. All the money goes toward the organization’s suicide prevention programs, resources and “just about anything that involves trying to reduce suicide,” Rassley said.
“We’re short so far this year, which seems to be going on across the nation,” Rassley said. “Last year, we raised just over $42,000.”
Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation — something that hasn’t changed since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started tracking suicide rates 40 years ago, according to Rassley.
“Unfortunately, right now we are sitting at No. 3. We’re double the national average,” she said. “Until we can start having open and honest conversations about mental health issues and suicide prevention, our numbers are not going to go down.”
Rassley remembers that shortly after she lost her son, she could hardly sleep, and she would shake all the time. A year passed, and she decided she had a choice — “I can choose to spend the rest of my life basically in a shell, or I can do something.”
Patrick was a defensive lineman for his high school’s football team, but was also the kid who picked his friends’ younger brothers and sisters to be on his team, Rassley said.
“If somebody was being bullied, Patrick would walk by and notice it. He would turn around and say ‘knock it off unless you want to try and bully me,’” she said. “He just cared about everyone around him.”
Knowing that Patrick was that kind of person, and knowing that he stands with Rassley every time she speaks, is what has gave her the strength to get involved with AFSP and do what she does now.
“It literally has saved my life. If I weren’t doing this, I don’t know what would have happened, but every time I talk about this, it makes me a little bit stronger,” she said. “It connects me with Patrick just a little bit more.”
People who are looking for support or resources can visit www.afsp.org/get-help and www.afsp.org/resources. If you are in crisis, want to help someone who may be in crisis, or have related questions, you can dial 988 for support.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.