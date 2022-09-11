Let the news come to you

Before close to 200 people set off on Bozeman’s seventh annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Tracy Rassley pointed to 348 multicolored plastic butterflies that organizers strung across the rafters of the Lindley Park Pavilion.

Every butterfly represented a person who died by suicide in Montana in 2021, and the colors corresponded to their age groups. Twenty-nine yellow butterflies marked the 29 suicide deaths among people ages 18 and under.

The number was the highest on record for the age category, and it made Saturday’s ceremony particularly difficult for Rassley, who is the program manager for the Montana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

