And just like that, they were off with a gobble.

After the pandemic forced the 2020 Huffing for Stuffing to take place virtually, runners, walkers, stroller-ers and a few turkeys returned to the Museum of the Rockies parking lot Thursday morning for the 15th annual race to benefit the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

The distinctive sound of a turkey gobble sounded a few times through the crisp, overcast November sky as each race started.

Huffing for stuffing
Runners take off in the 15K during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021.
Huffing for stuffing
Duncan Hamilton crosses the finish line after running a 5K during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021.

Race organizer Monica Ruiz, who has coordinated the event since 2014, got to run it for the first time this year, her last as organizer.

Ruiz said she feels like she ended on a high note.

“There’s so many people that live in these neighborhoods that are just out cheering people on, it was super fun,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz and other organizers said they didn’t know how many people were going to show up considering the ongoing pandemic and the virtual hiatus the race took last year.

In all, over 3,200 people registered for the event, which included a kids run, a 5K, 10K and 15K mark the special year.

“Having people come back after such a disruption is really awesome,” race committee member Tobias Holleman said. “This is the spirit of the run, to get together on Thanksgiving and have our community come together in a way that is meaningful on a family holiday. Because Bozeman is a big family.”

Funds from the race go toward the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. According to the Human Resources Development Council, Huffing for Stuffing has raised over $500,000 since it started in 2007.

Rosie Seppi, who has sponsored the race with her business, The Cozy Nest, a therapeutic clinic, since the beginning, said she was dragging her feet a bit while getting ready in the morning.

Speaking as racers streamed towards the starting line, Seppi said she was glad she made it.

“Once you get here, the energy is so positive,” Seppi said.

Huffing for stuffing
A volunteer cheers on runners during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021.
Huffing for stuffing
Turkey mascots Dee Metrick and Rob Maher pose for a photo at the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Metrick and Maher are retiring this year after serving for 14 and 13 years, respectively.

Part of that energy is thanks to Dee Metrick and Rob Maher, who have spent every Thanksgiving for over a decade donning the official turkey mascot costumes for the race.

Maher said he sees some of the same people every year, including one family who had him take a photo with their then two-year-old 13 years ago, and have taken a photo with him every year since.

“It becomes this family tradition, which is just really cool,” Maher said.

Maher and Metrick are passing on the costumes to someone else after this year. Metrick said she’s enjoyed getting to support the food bank and spending time with the community.

“I get to start my Thanksgiving Day feeling good about our beautiful community,” Metrick said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

