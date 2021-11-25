top story Huffing for Stuffing returns with a bang By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Sam Van Wetter, Max Littlefield, Mary Noyes and Eliza Van Wetter, dressed as a turkey, a chef, a hunter and a turkey activist, pose for a photo before running in the 5K during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now From left, Erik, Jonesy, Jonquil and Buckley Nelson watch runners in the 15K take off during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. The twins, Jonesy and Buckley, participated in the kids' run earlier that day, their first-ever race. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A young participant lines up at the start of the fun run during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A runner wearing a turkey hat lines up for the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Runners stream out of the Museum of the Rockies parking lot and run down South Third Avenue during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Duncan Hamilton and Tony Clement fist bump after finishing the 5K during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save And just like that, they were off with a gobble.After the pandemic forced the 2020 Huffing for Stuffing to take place virtually, runners, walkers, stroller-ers and a few turkeys returned to the Museum of the Rockies parking lot Thursday morning for the 15th annual race to benefit the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.The distinctive sound of a turkey gobble sounded a few times through the crisp, overcast November sky as each race started. Buy Now Runners take off in the 15K during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Duncan Hamilton crosses the finish line after running a 5K during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Race organizer Monica Ruiz, who has coordinated the event since 2014, got to run it for the first time this year, her last as organizer.Ruiz said she feels like she ended on a high note.“There’s so many people that live in these neighborhoods that are just out cheering people on, it was super fun,” Ruiz said.Ruiz and other organizers said they didn’t know how many people were going to show up considering the ongoing pandemic and the virtual hiatus the race took last year.In all, over 3,200 people registered for the event, which included a kids run, a 5K, 10K and 15K mark the special year.“Having people come back after such a disruption is really awesome,” race committee member Tobias Holleman said. “This is the spirit of the run, to get together on Thanksgiving and have our community come together in a way that is meaningful on a family holiday. Because Bozeman is a big family.” Funds from the race go toward the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. According to the Human Resources Development Council, Huffing for Stuffing has raised over $500,000 since it started in 2007.Rosie Seppi, who has sponsored the race with her business, The Cozy Nest, a therapeutic clinic, since the beginning, said she was dragging her feet a bit while getting ready in the morning.Speaking as racers streamed towards the starting line, Seppi said she was glad she made it.“Once you get here, the energy is so positive,” Seppi said. Buy Now A volunteer cheers on runners during the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Turkey mascots Dee Metrick and Rob Maher pose for a photo at the 15th annual Huffing For Stuffing race on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021. Metrick and Maher are retiring this year after serving for 14 and 13 years, respectively. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Part of that energy is thanks to Dee Metrick and Rob Maher, who have spent every Thanksgiving for over a decade donning the official turkey mascot costumes for the race.Maher said he sees some of the same people every year, including one family who had him take a photo with their then two-year-old 13 years ago, and have taken a photo with him every year since.“It becomes this family tradition, which is just really cool,” Maher said.Maher and Metrick are passing on the costumes to someone else after this year. Metrick said she’s enjoyed getting to support the food bank and spending time with the community.“I get to start my Thanksgiving Day feeling good about our beautiful community,” Metrick said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rob Maher Sport Monica Ruiz Turkey Rosie Seppi Dee Metrick Thanksgiving Race Photo Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman High School renovations nearing completion 9 min ago City Bozeman allocates COVID-19 relief direct assistance funds 1 hr ago News Huffing for Stuffing returns with a bang 1 hr ago News 'Continuing to help people': Livingston parents grapple with daughter's death through cornea donation 13 hrs ago News United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money 21 hrs ago Environment Work group considers proposal to start ambassador program along the Madison River Nov 24, 2021 What to read next Education Bozeman High School renovations nearing completion City Bozeman allocates COVID-19 relief direct assistance funds News Huffing for Stuffing returns with a bang News 'Continuing to help people': Livingston parents grapple with daughter's death through cornea donation News United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money Environment Work group considers proposal to start ambassador program along the Madison River Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Her side of the story: Podcast takes a new look at 1987 Billings rape case, exoneration and DNA evidence Posted: 54 minutes ago. Troy Andersen regarded among Montana State's all-time greats because of positional versatility Posted: 8:30 a.m. Schlauch, Edward Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 'Continuing to help people': Livingston parents grapple with daughter's death through cornea donation Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Latest Local Her side of the story: Podcast takes a new look at 1987 Billings rape case, exoneration and DNA evidence 54 min ago Bozeman allocates COVID-19 relief direct assistance funds 1 hr ago United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money 21 hrs ago Gallatin coaches Ben Hietala, Ashley Obstar resign from positions with boys soccer, volleyball 22 hrs ago