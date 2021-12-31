HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A hand-written note is taped to a wall at the Warming Center in October. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With a few more official days of fundraising left, the Human Resource Development Council is still about $30,000 short of raising its goal of $125,000.Through December and until Jan. 3, the nonprofit puts on its “UnGala” event, or a month of fundraising that isn’t tied to a costly gala or party. This is the 5th annual event.“Before COVID even brought the idea of virtual events to the table we decided to try this,” said Kristin Hamburg, HRDC’s director of development. Money raised during December helps fund any or all of HRDC’s programs. During the pandemic of the past almost two years, the HRDC has seen more strain on most of its programs, Hamburg said.The HRDC puts on 47 programs and services, including the Warming Centers in Livingston and Bozeman, the Fork & Spoon pay-what-you-can restaurant and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.“For all our programs, the need is trending upward and I don’t see that that is going to change,” she said. “The high cost of living and uncertainty in community with COVID, it puts a lot of households a step away from crisis.” While the Warming Center and the food bank have been especially busy the past few years, Hamburg said other programs, like senior services and the HRDC’s Financial Opportunity Center, have also been heavily used.This year, HRDC doubled its capacity to support those experiencing homelessness in both its Bozeman and Livingston emergency shelters, and its food bank operations have distributed over 2 million pounds of food, according to the nonprofit.“Our community is ever changing and we never know when a new pressing need will come to the forefront,” she said.With just a few days left until Jan. 3, and the official end of the UnGala event, Hamburg isn’t sure the $125,00 goal will be met. But whether the nonprofit fall slightly short, the fundraiser has been a success, she said.“Every single dollar through UnGala has an impact,” she said.Regardless of a specific event, donations can be made to the HRDC anytime online at thehrdc.org/donate/. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Human Resource Development Council Kristin Hamburg Finance Economics Bank Bozeman Homelessness Community Ungala Cost Of Living Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work 3 hrs ago News COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County 5 hrs ago News HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser 5 hrs ago Crime and Courts Expungement process off to a slow start for former cannabis convictions 13 hrs ago Environment GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky Dec 30, 2021 City Bozeman working on building outdoor rinks Dec 30, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work News COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County News HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser Crime and Courts Expungement process off to a slow start for former cannabis convictions Environment GVLT completes its 120th conservation easement near Big Sky City Bozeman working on building outdoor rinks Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work Posted: 4 p.m. Bozeman Warming Center opening during weekend days as temps dip below zero Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Jet landing gear malfunction temporarily closed BZN's main runway Wednesday night Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Guest column: A set of New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Cross-country ski clues: Glide the groomers, or trek the wilds of Yellowstone Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Latest Local Stepmother's scary accident puts life into perspective for Montana State's Brody Grebe 4 hrs ago COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County 5 hrs ago HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser 5 hrs ago Expungement process off to a slow start for former cannabis convictions 13 hrs ago