Warming Center Prepares to Open
A hand-written note is taped to a wall at the Warming Center in October.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

With a few more official days of fundraising left, the Human Resource Development Council is still about $30,000 short of raising its goal of $125,000.

Through December and until Jan. 3, the nonprofit puts on its “UnGala” event, or a month of fundraising that isn’t tied to a costly gala or party. This is the 5th annual event.

“Before COVID even brought the idea of virtual events to the table we decided to try this,” said Kristin Hamburg, HRDC’s director of development.

Money raised during December helps fund any or all of HRDC’s programs. During the pandemic of the past almost two years, the HRDC has seen more strain on most of its programs, Hamburg said.

The HRDC puts on 47 programs and services, including the Warming Centers in Livingston and Bozeman, the Fork & Spoon pay-what-you-can restaurant and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

“For all our programs, the need is trending upward and I don’t see that that is going to change,” she said. “The high cost of living and uncertainty in community with COVID, it puts a lot of households a step away from crisis.”

While the Warming Center and the food bank have been especially busy the past few years, Hamburg said other programs, like senior services and the HRDC’s Financial Opportunity Center, have also been heavily used.

This year, HRDC doubled its capacity to support those experiencing homelessness in both its Bozeman and Livingston emergency shelters, and its food bank operations have distributed over 2 million pounds of food, according to the nonprofit.

“Our community is ever changing and we never know when a new pressing need will come to the forefront,” she said.

With just a few days left until Jan. 3, and the official end of the UnGala event, Hamburg isn’t sure the $125,00 goal will be met. But whether the nonprofit fall slightly short, the fundraiser has been a success, she said.

“Every single dollar through UnGala has an impact,” she said.

Regardless of a specific event, donations can be made to the HRDC anytime online at thehrdc.org/donate/.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

