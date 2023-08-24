Mark Egge, chair of the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District, talks during a lunchtime celebration of Gallatin County’s public transportation services outside the HRDC’s offices on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Heather Greiner, CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, talks during a lunchtime celebration of Gallatin County’s public transportation services outside the HRDC’s offices on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
A Galavan and a Streamline bus are parked at a free lunch organized by the Human Resources Development Council to celebrate Gallatin County’s public transportation services outside the HRDC’s offices on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Mark Egge, chair of the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District, talks during a lunchtime celebration of Gallatin County’s public transportation services outside the HRDC’s offices on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Heather Greiner, CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, talks during a lunchtime celebration of Gallatin County’s public transportation services outside the HRDC’s offices on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
A Galavan and a Streamline bus are parked at a free lunch organized by the Human Resources Development Council to celebrate Gallatin County’s public transportation services outside the HRDC’s offices on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Residents and local officials gathered on Thursday to celebrate Gallatin County’s public transportation services. Hosted by the Human Resources Development Council (HRDC) in downtown Bozeman, lunch was catered, spirits were high, and presentations highlighted their strong history and big dreams for local infrastructure.
Most notably, Galavan, the door-to-door shuttle program for senior citizens or those with disabilities, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Streamline, the free bus service celebrated 17 years and the recently approved Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (UTD).
“We’re celebrating a lot of service and a lot of partners,” said Heather Greiner, CEO of the HRDC. “The big deal is the path forward (for Streamline) — it’s ready to branch off and become a regional transportation system and that’s what we’re excited about.”
In attendance were Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, county commissioners Jennifer Boyer and Scott MacFarlane, and a representative from Sen. Jon Tester’s office. Local resident Shirley Powell, who was enjoying a sandwich provided by Fork & Spoon, explained the importance of the transportation system, especially Galavan.
“I still drive sometimes, but not always, especially in bad weather so it’s nice to have... I appreciate that very much,” she said. “They do wonderful things.”
Streamline experienced a major change this past year. In May, voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the UTD. Formally managed by HRDC, as Bozeman surpassed 50,000 in the 2020 census, its status changed from rural to urban, providing it access to federal funding — something that HRDC isn’t allowed to manage. The switch will take about two years.
In January, more information about how much funding UTD will receive from the federal government will arrive. Until then, it’s a bit of a guessing game, Greiner said, making planning more difficult.
“That will really inform: can we expand programming? Do you have to contract programming?” she said. “Obviously, we have funding from other partners that help expand that programming, but really finding out that base level of funding is going to be will inform what we can and can’t do.”
Those closely involved with Streamline also believe the change will allow for much-needed growth.
“It is now graduating to become a free-standing entity,” said Mark Egge, chair of the UTD. “Which will be a really good platform from which the service can grow and evolve.”
That evolution will likely manifest with expansion as ridership continues to grow, having doubled in the past year, according to Sunshine Ross, the HRDC transportation director. In 2021, Belgrade added more stops, new buses, and better routes, and Ross seems hopeful that more similar developments such as connecting Skyline and Livingston aren’t too far away.
Some upcoming improvements will occur in October as four new buses enter service and — with staffing issues largely resolved — peak scheduling frequencies are set to resume.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.