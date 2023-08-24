Let the news come to you

Residents and local officials gathered on Thursday to celebrate Gallatin County’s public transportation services. Hosted by the Human Resources Development Council (HRDC) in downtown Bozeman, lunch was catered, spirits were high, and presentations highlighted their strong history and big dreams for local infrastructure.

Most notably, Galavan, the door-to-door shuttle program for senior citizens or those with disabilities, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Streamline, the free bus service celebrated 17 years and the recently approved Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (UTD).

“We’re celebrating a lot of service and a lot of partners,” said Heather Greiner, CEO of the HRDC. “The big deal is the path forward (for Streamline) — it’s ready to branch off and become a regional transportation system and that’s what we’re excited about.”


Laurenz Busch can be reached at lbusch@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2633.

