The Human Resources Development Council this week asked the city of Bozeman for $500,000 to help keep 140 units of subsidized housing affordable to the residents who live in them.
Darlinton Manor and Boulevard Apartments are both subsidized low-income housing for elderly people and people with disabilities. HRDC acquired Boulevard in 2019 and Darlinton Manor in July 2020.
“Both of those were an effort to preserve subsidized housing in our community,” said HRDC CEO Heather Grenier. “Those programs just don’t exist anymore, so unless you preserve existing ones, they’ll go away forever.”
Subsidized housing like Darlinton and Boulevard are significantly different than new affordable housing projects built using tax credits for low-income housing. While those tax credits mainly target people making 50 to 60% of the area median income, subsidized housing charges rent based on individual tenant incomes (generally 30%). That means that subsidized housing is often much less expensive than affordable housing, Grenier said.
That’s especially important for people on fixed incomes like Social Security, which Grenier said many of the tenants in both buildings receive.
“Even if your markets go way up, the person occupying the unit only pays 30% of their income, regardless,” she said.
The money HRDC is asking for is only a fraction of the total cost of the project, Grenier said. According to HRDC’s presentation to the Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board, additional funding will come from the housing trust fund, a construction loan and the low income housing tax credit equity program. The total rehabilitation budget for the two buildings is about $7.4 million, which included the acquisition of the buildings, Grenier said.
The upgrades the buildings will need are mainly to bring them up to code and make them more efficient. At Boulevard Apartments, that will include redoing the electrical and sprinkler systems, installing a new elevator and doing some work on the HVAC system. The work scheduled for Darlinton is slightly less comprehensive and will include fixing the roof and windows and making accessibility upgrades.
“The units themselves will also get upgrades,” Grenier said. “New energy-efficient appliances, more durable flooring, low-flow fixtures ... all of those things that help keep the operating cost low, as well.”
Grenier said HRDC puts a lot of energy into the preservation of existing subsidized housing because, while new development is exciting, subsidized housing is just as important, if not more so.
“If you lose those units, you can never get the subsidy back,” she said. “It’s really important.”
The city commission is expected to consider the request at a future meeting.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.