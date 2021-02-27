A house fire in Belgrade on Saturday drew firefighters from around the Gallatin Valley as bystanders helped to rescue puppies inside the home.
Bruce Hennequin, a fire marshal for the Central Valley Fire District, said a mother and three children were inside the home in the River Rock subdivision when a fire broke out on Saturday morning.
Firefighters from Central Valley Fire District, Bozeman Fire Department and the Hyalite Rural Fire District all responded to the house fire at around 8:30 a.m. A medical response team was also called in. Crews put out the fire a little more than an hour later.
The house “was a total loss,” according to Hennequin. Four people were displaced.
The mother in the house rescued the three children, but a litter of puppies was left inside, Hennequin said. Bystanders in the area helped to rescue the puppies.
One of the people in the house and an off-duty deputy sheriff who lived in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, Hennequin said.
Crews blocked off Green Tree Drive and River Rock during the response. Those streets are now open.
Officials believe the fire was caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter. They don’t think there is anything criminal to investigate, Hennequin said.
