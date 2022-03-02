Every day for the past week Yuriy Patramanskyy and Bogdan Patramanskyy have made phone calls to their family and friends in Ukraine to see if they are alive and safe.
Yuriy, 55, and Bogdan, 27, live and work in Belgrade and immigrated to the U.S. over a decade ago from central Ukraine.
Since news of the Russian invasion in Ukraine broke, the father and son have been worried, anxiously reading and watching the news, making mental calculations on whether their family is safe.
“I can’t sleep very well,” Yuriy said. “Every night I’m like crazy just thinking about it.”
Sitting in Bogdan’s apartment in Belgrade on Tuesday night, Yuriy and Bogdan said they weren’t totally sure if their family was safe.
Everything is uncertain.
“It’s hard to say for now they are safe,” Bogdan said. “They bombed our city too.”
As the conflict unfolds nearly 6,000 miles from Montana, Yuriy and Bogdan shared their experience watching and waiting and speaking to friends and family members in Ukraine with the Chronicle in the hopes that Americans will feel moved to lend aid to Ukraine.
“We want the world to see the truth,” Bogdan said.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an assault on Ukraine. Since then, Russian troops have advanced inside larger Ukrainian cities and Russian air strikes have been reported in urban areas across the country.
The U.N. human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths, The Associated Press reported. The real toll is believed to be far higher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia is targeting civilians.
U.S. officials have echoed that, including President Joe Biden, who told reporters on Wednesday that Russia has been intentionally targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.
While many Americans have watched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with horror, for Yuriy and Bogdan each news alert can be terrifying.
“It’s hard to focus on your job when you’re talking to your mom and you don’t know if you’ll be able to talk to her tomorrow,” Bogdan said.
Bogdan’s mother, Ludmilia Patramanska, and his brother, Oleg Patramnaskyy, and Yuriy’s siblings and their extended family, are all in Ukraine.
“My friend was talking to me on the 25th and he called me at 4 a.m. I asked ‘what is it,’ because he never calls me that early,” Bogdan said. “He said ‘I woke up because they are bombing us and I cannot sleep.’”
Yuriy moved to Montana in 2005 from his small hometown outside of Vinnytsia, in west-central Ukraine.
He later brought over his son, Bogdan, in 2012. The father and son own and operate a tiling company, BYP Tiles and Stone, and have established a life in Belgrade.
Now, they feel torn between their found home in Montana and Ukraine.
“I want to leave everything,” Yuriy said. “I just want to go help them and help everybody.”
The 9-hour time difference makes it hard to get updates from their friends and family, the two said. Their family members are not among the estimated 660,000 people who have fled the war zones in Ukraine.
“Every day we call our family. But now, it’s hard to call,” Yuriy said, adding that unreliable internet and cell service in Ukraine makes it all the more difficult.
Bogdan’s wife, Diana Patramanska, also has family in Ukraine. The couple have a two-month-old son, Timur. They were planning to visit Ukraine, to introduce the child to their family before the conflict started.
Now, the couple fear their parents may never see their grandchild.
“We want her parents and my mom to see our little baby,” Bogdan said. “It’s sad we cannot go, and I don’t know when we will. Hopefully everything will stop.”
Bogdan and Yuriy said Tuesday that Ukrainians are resilient, but still the country and its people need support.
The two are hoping to organize a Montana-specific GoFundMe page that would go toward aid for Ukrainians.
“We’d love help in any way,” Bogdan said.
There are several ways to support Ukrainians including international aid organizations like Unicef, International Committee of the Red Cross and UN Refugee Agency.
Several American nonprofits are also working to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including United Help Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, and Sunflower of Peace.