The lines to the food trucks were long, but when Santa came to town, everyone gathered ‘round.
Spurred on by Christmas cheer, Santa rolled down Bozeman’s Main Street, pausing at each intersection. On the count of five, the street came alive. With each wave of his wand, the holiday spiders lit up.
Gold. Red. Green.
“Sing it loud! Help me out!” shouted the conductor leading the Chief Joseph Middle School choir in song. The crowd followed along, chanting holiday tunes like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
The 42nd Christmas Stroll, organized by the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, kicked off as the sun set on Saturday evening. The conditions at last year’s stroll were warm and dry, but this year, crowds were treated to bitter cold temperatures and lots of snow.
Families huddled around fire pits and heating lamps as they sipped on hot chocolate and free hot Dr. Pepper. Dogs were decked out in red and green. One was dressed as an elf, but he was not on the shelf. He was wandering in the middle of Main Street.
There were lots of food trucks, a live nativity scene, dance performances, confetti, MYCA rifle and a s’more-roasting station from Journey Church. The Montana Youth Challenge Academy rifle team led Santa’s convoy with a candy cane wave.
Emma Grusing drove from Dillon to attend Bozeman’s Christmas Stroll. It was the first time she’d been to it post-pandemic, and it was great to see everyone from the community come out to enjoy the lights and the decorations, she said.
“The snow just makes it feel all the more magical and Christmassy,” she said.
Veronika Turner grew up in Bozeman, and she’s always enjoyed the twinkling lights, spiced apple cider and the petting zoo at the Christmas Stroll.
“It feels like a special time of year when people show more kindness toward one another,” she said. “It’s more festive, and there’s the atmosphere of the holiday spirit.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.