Matt and Jacy Rothschiller, owners of Rocky Creek Farm east of Bozeman, heard a neighbor banging on their door and rushed outside around 10:15 p.m. Friday. They found their barn engulfed in flames.
Their children Zachary and Ania joined them, but they couldn’t save anything inside.
“Losing a somewhat historic barn was a tragedy and sad,” Matt Rothschiller said, “but living with the animals that we cared for on a daily basis, knowing there was nothing they could do to get away was pretty heartbreaking for us.”
The barn, built in 1924, housed 23 animals that died. It was also used as a gathering spot to host events and store pumpkins in the fall. Rothschiller estimated the rebuilding project will cost about $100,000 and insurance will cover less than half that. He hopes to replace the livestock, an irrigation pump and other miscellaneous equipment.
A close friend created a GoFundMe page Tuesday afternoon with a goal of raising $50,000, about half the total costs and roughly covering what isn’t insured. Only about a day later, more than $36,000 had been raised.
Before the rebuild can begin, the Rothschillers plan to wait until snow melts to begin cleaning up debris such as charred timbers and rubble.
“We just kind of had a crappy weekend,” Rothschiller said. “Pit in our stomach.”
Though he doesn’t know for sure, Rotschiller guessed that a heat lamp knocked over or exploded, causing the fire. He and Jacy were immediately overwhelmed by how quickly everything happened. Rothschiller was in the barn as recently as 45 minutes prior to being alerted about the fire.
He stood outside watching until 1 a.m. Saturday, when a member of the Fort Ellis Fire Department told him there was nothing left to do. The firefighters stayed a couple more hours, Rothschiller said, making sure the fire was put out properly.
Located away from other structures, Rothschiller was thankful nothing else caught fire. He and Jacy were also thankful for how much money has been raised through the GoFundMe page so quickly.
“The community response and support of us and of our farm has been really touching and amazing,” Rothschiller said. “We’re lucky to live in a community like this that values us and what we do.”
Instead of rebuilding the barn the same way, the Rothschillers plan to build a pavilion to host events and a smaller barn to house animals. That way, each facility will be tailored for its uses rather than one barn for both, like the previous setup. They hope to complete the work in a couple months to be ready to host events in the summer.
Jacy Rothschiller said it’s easy to get caught up in the daily work of maintaining a farm and growing vegetables.
But seeing how quickly money has been raised and receiving offers for help has sparked encouragement and a sense of validation.
“(It) has just been amazing that our community has supported us and really showed us how important what we’re doing is,” Jacy Rothschiller said. “Something good coming out of something so bad.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.