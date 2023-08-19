Let the news come to you

Rappin The Rivers hip hop and EDM festival is having its second and final day today at The Bridge in Three Forks.

Nickel Barney, the event’s organizer, said the festival is the first of its kind in the area. The festival started at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and is scheduled to run until 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. Across three stages, the festival features 14 rap headliners, two EDM headliners and about 100 opening acts, Barney said.

“For years and years, it’s just been rock and country,” Barney said. “Now we’re bringing these groups that have been kind of neglected for the past 25 years or so.”


