Rappin The Rivers hip hop and EDM festival is having its second and final day today at The Bridge in Three Forks.
Nickel Barney, the event’s organizer, said the festival is the first of its kind in the area. The festival started at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and is scheduled to run until 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. Across three stages, the festival features 14 rap headliners, two EDM headliners and about 100 opening acts, Barney said.
“For years and years, it’s just been rock and country,” Barney said. “Now we’re bringing these groups that have been kind of neglected for the past 25 years or so.”
Barney, who called the event a “culmination” of his career as a promoter, will also be performing at the event in his hip hop group, Filth and Foul under his stage name, Nickbusy. The group’s name came from how his mom would refer to rap music, he said.
“She’d say, ‘turn off that filth and foul,’ Barney said, “and we kind of took our name from that.”
Some of the featured artists at Rappin The Rivers include Brother Ali, Futuristic, Odd Squad Family, Luniz, Total Devastation, Chevy Woods, Stevie Stone, Asher Roth, Statik G, SwizZy B & LoUdLife Crew, Stagga Lee, Buckshot Killit, DirtySnatcha and OG Nixin.
Online tickets on eventbrite.com are $100 and on-site camping passes are $100, but prices “may be higher at the door,” according to a press release promoting the event. There will also be merchandise and food vendors, Barney said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.