After Caleb Hinkle won the Republican primary for state House District 68, he began thinking of specific types of bills he would want to propose if elected to the Legislature.
Hinkle is facing Democrat Emily Brosten, who entered the race in late July. The Gallatin County Democrats chose Brosten to replace Claire Broling, who withdrew.
The two candidates, both under 30, are squaring off to replace Republican Bruce Grubbs, who lost to Hinkle in the primary. Knowing it’s a district that typically votes Republican, Hinkle said he has “no sweat” about the general election. House District 68 includes the Belgrade neighborhoods of River Rock and Valley Grove and more rural areas near the city.
Hinkle, 28, grew up in Philipsburg and is the brother of Jedediah Hinkle, a former lawmaker who is running for House District 67. He spent six years serving in the Army National Guard, has worked for Rep. Greg Gianforte and has spent the past two sessions as a staffer in the state Senate.
“I know how the process works and all that stuff,” Hinkle said. “Been able to observe it quite well.”
Brosten, 29, never saw herself going into politics. She grew up in what she calls a “very conservative farming family” in the Flathead Valley before attending Montana State University. She’s spent the past few years working as a graphic designer at the Bozeman company Seacat Creative. She considers herself a moderate and doesn’t want to conform to partisanship.
“I really think more than ever we don’t need radicalization, we need rationality,” Brosten said.
Among Hinkle’s top priorities is reducing state regulations. He referred to “code clutter” when describing state rules. He gave the example of licensing laws, which could restrict businesses.
Hinkle doesn’t support creating new taxes or increasing existing ones because he said that would be “the most inappropriate thing.”
“Just essentially reducing red tape across the board,” Hinkle said. “I’m very focused on folks keeping their hard earned money especially after this state enforced closures of businesses and loss of jobs. ... We’re never going to tax and spend our way into prosperity.”
Brosten wants to come up with legislation to make housing more affordable and to help plan the area’s growth. She supports balancing both economic opportunities where development is happening and protecting land for agriculture. She’s for increasing money on public education, too.
She also sees opportunities to build a stronger local economy based on buying local products. Brosten further described it as removing barriers to support the local food market. After growing up in an agriculture family, she believes her familiarity helps her. Bridging the gap between people with potentially conflicting interests contributed to her choice to run.
“One of the main reasons I’d say I got involved is I see a lot of growth happening here in a way that is becoming pretty unrecognizable,” Brosten said.
Earlier in the election cycle, Hinkle said he’d advocate for pro-life policies, the Second Amendment and shrinking the state budget. While he said the state has “a massive spending problem,” in a recent interview Hinkle focused on reducing regulations when asked about his priorities.
Brosten said winning the race is a “big task,” given the nature of the district, but is trying to meet and talk to as many people as possible.
Grubbs had served two terms in the state House and was a more moderate candidate. Hinkle said the key to beating him in the primary was talking to voters and understanding their concerns.
“I’m just passionate about being left alone essentially by the state,” Hinkle said.
