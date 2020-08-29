Troopers are investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on the interstate between Manhattan and Logan.
The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 284 on the westbound lanes of Interstate 90, according to data from Montana Highway Patrol.
A trooper said an investigation into the crash is ongoing. Further information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.