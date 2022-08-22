The Montana Department of Transportation plans to demolish the U.S. 89 Railroad Bridge over the Yellowstone River in Park County on Wednesday morning.
The demolition is scheduled to start Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m and is planned to take only one day.
Motorists should be prepared for scheduled closures and delays on U.S. 89 from Old Clyde Park Road extending to the junction of I-90, MDOT said in a press release.
The bridge was severely damaged from the historic flooding on the Yellowstone River in June.
The abandoned railroad bridge, built in 1897, has been threatening to collapse for most of the summer. It has been years since the bridge was in use.
A nearly 10-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River northeast of Livingston has been closed for much of the summer because of fears the bridge would fall into the river. MDOT said in a release the bridge was “dangerously close” to collapsing.
While the bridge was reopened for a portion of the summer, officials eventually determined it was dangerous and needed to come down, according to Greg Coleman, director of Emergency Management for Park County.
The delays and closures are only expected to last one day. Wednesday is the first day of school for many children in Livingston – so the demolition will start after school buses have dropped off students, and the hope is to finish before they return from school at 3:30 p.m., Coleman said.
Coleman said that the fishing access sites along that stretch of the highway will also be closed.
“There will be no place for people to stand and watch,” Coleman said. Cars pulled over on the road to watch the demolition will only cause further delays, he said.
As of now there are no definite plans to replace the historic bridge, Coleman said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.