The Montana Department of Transportation plans to demolish the U.S. 89 Railroad Bridge over the Yellowstone River in Park County on Wednesday morning.

The demolition is scheduled to start Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m and is planned to take only one day.

Motorists should be prepared for scheduled closures and delays on U.S. 89 from Old Clyde Park Road extending to the junction of I-90, MDOT said in a press release.

