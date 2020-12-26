Twenty-five years later, George McClure Jr. remembers his first hospice patient well.
He would sit once a week with him, giving the man’s wife a brief respite from the caretaking role.
McClure remembers him as a gregarious man. A former ranch foreman from California, the man would travel to Montana in the winter. Eventually he and his wife retired in Bozeman. He loved to fish and was a teller of tales, McClure said.
The man clearly made an impression on McClure. His relationship with the family has continued in some form for two-and-a-half decades.
Despite advising on the importance of not getting overly familiar with the families of patients, he seems to understand that there are always exceptions to the rule.
“These are families that don’t forget you and I’ve had some contact with that family ever since then. One of his daughters lives here in Bozeman,” said McClure, now 85.
While a hospice volunteer will work with many patients and their families, a family will typically have only one hospice volunteer.
McClure is celebrating his 25th year of volunteering with Hospice of Bozeman Health. He began volunteering shortly after retiring from Montana State University in 1994 after 33 years with the university as a structural engineering professor.
“You get close relationships with the patients,” he said. “Every patient is different and is in a different point of their journey.”
Jen Davies, a social worker with Hospice of Bozeman Health, has known McClure since he began volunteering with the organization. She recounted a story where he returned for years to shovel a widow’s house for her.
The widow was the wife of McClure’s first patient.
“He was so good with families and oftentimes he kept a relationship with the family after their family member died,” Davies said.
People who have worked with McClure during his time with hospice say he loves to laugh, knows how to tell a good story but also understands the importance of being a calm, quiet presence for someone.
Caretaking seems to come naturally to him.
He helped care for his sister-in-law after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. When she was placed in hospice, McClure said he was impressed with the level of caring and support she receive from staff and volunteers.
After his sister-in-law died, McClure saw an ad in the paper asking for hospice volunteers. He decided to take the training in the winter of 1995.
Although McClure no longer does home visits, he remembers them fondly and has a seemingly endless memory of patients and their families.
“You get some patients that are just plain nice,” he said.
But some of the hardest patients are often the younger people in hospice care, McClure said.
“The saddest ones are the youngest,” he said. “They’re very bitter and don’t want to see you.”
He said he would often bring a book during those visits, just being present with the person, letting them know he was there.
Caretaking and hospice became personal for him again when his wife, Betty, was diagnosed with dementia.
For almost 20 years, McClure cared for his wife while her dementia worsened, balancing supporting her and his time volunteering with hospice.
He said it was the last 10 years where he really had to watch out for her, until she was eventually placed in hospice care.
“We had a lot of fun together,” he said, recalling trips to visit grandkids, camping in the back of his truck and travels overseas.
Many of the staff who have worked with McClure commented not only on his commitment but also his lack of ego, his tendency to help others with little fanfare.
Davies said he’s always showed up, giving extra to each family he visited and each day at the office.
“There’s probably things George did for our families that we don’t even know about,” she said. “He just did it.”
McClure recalled one wife of a patient who asked him to weed her garden.
“It’s not in the job descriptions but you never know what you’re going to get,” he said, laughing.
Kelly Clements-Meiller, a registered nurse with Hospice of Bozeman Health, and Davies both called him an example of what hospice means.
Clements-Meiller said it wasn’t about dying but about living.
“Volunteers like George personify hospice for me, they help patients live well until they die,” she said. “We walk alongside them and help give their quality of life.”
Davies said there was not a better example of hospice volunteerism than McClure.
“His commitment is amazing, anyone who would give that kind of time and this many years,” Davies said.
McClure still regularly comes into the office once a week to help out, assisting with intake packets and forms.
Nicolena Boucher, the volunteer coordinator of Hospice of Bozeman Health, said he is one of the most kind-hearted and gentle people she knows.
“He comes in every week to volunteer even amid a pandemic,” she said.
McClure said the hospice center has changed and grown a lot since he’s been with it but the relationships with the staff keep him coming back. He said he didn’t have plans to stop volunteering any time soon.
“They are such a dedicated staff. When you realize what they’re doing, it’s a very, very difficult job,” he said.
McClure, who perhaps shares a sense of gregariousness with his first patient, said it’s important to laugh a lot in whatever you do.
“Don’t get too serious,” he said.
