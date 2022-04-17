No one really wants to talk about it, but sexual assault and child abuse happen in every community, including Gallatin County.
The Help Center is marking April as awareness month for both issues with a number of events to bring attention to the two issues. Help Center counselor-advocate Perrin Lundgren said this week that most don’t want to acknowledge child abuse or sexual assault up close.
“It’s not a thing that we give attention to in our day-to-day life. And so I think having space like a month where we’re like, this is the thing we’re going to talk about, and we’re going to raise awareness around this, is important,” Lundgren said.
According to the Help Center, the Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center helped 338 children and families who had experienced abuse and provided support for 166 forensic interviews in 2021 and the Sexual Assault Counseling Center helped 126 people.
Both programs did outreach response at the hospital 74 times and conducted 343 suicide screenings.
“I don’t think it is a thing that people notice in their communities or even want to,” Lundgren said. “Having space to discuss something that so many members of our community have experienced in their lifetime can create awareness but also a space of openness and understanding.”
Lundgren and Hannah Wahlert, both counselor-advocates, talked this week about the services they provide, which include a 24/7 crisis support line and advocates who respond to people in the hospital who have experienced an assault.
Those advocates help survivors through the hospital or law enforcement processes, and can serve as counselors as well.
The Help Center’s systems are set up to be trauma-informed and survivor-focused, Wahlert and Lundgren said, with a focus on reducing the number of times someone has to retell their story.
“If I go to the hospital, and someone tells me their story, they tell the nurse the story, maybe they tell law enforcement their story … If I become their counselor, they don’t have to repeat it over and over again because I already know what’s going on,” Wahlert said.
Lundgren said they tailor their services to what the survivor needs. Some just want crisis counseling for a few weeks, and others seek longer-term support. When responding to a case of child abuse, Lundgren said they also make sure to support the parents as well.
While a medical responder may just be focused on healing someone’s physical injuries and law enforcement focuses on collecting evidence and building a case, the Help Center advocates take a more holistic approach, Wahlert said.
“We’re the discipline that is survivor centered. We’re all about what they need, as they move through the world after trauma,” Wahlert said. “You cannot have systems operate in silos because survivors’ lives don’t operate in silos.”
If there’s one thing Wahlert wants people to take away from the awareness month, it’s that they are always there to help.
“I want people who have experienced sexual assault to know that there is always someone there in their community, we’re available 24/7,” Wahlert said. “You’re not burdening us by calling us at 2 a.m.”
The Help Center’s 24-hour line is 406-586-3333.