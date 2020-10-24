Heavy snowfall swept through Montana Saturday, causing severe driving conditions across the state and more than 40 wrecks in Gallatin County.
Rising afternoon winds blew drifts of snow across icy and snow-packed roads in Bozeman Saturday. From 5 to 10 inches of snow fell in Bozeman Friday overnight and into Saturday, according to data from the National Weather Service. In the Bridgers, 10 to 15 inches of snow fell. Temperatures dropped to a low of 11 degrees in Bozeman Friday night.
Approximately 20 inches of new snow fell in Helena, about 5 in Butte, around 3 in Billings and 10 in Missoula, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Bozeman area, the Montana Highway Patrol responded to 41 wrecks between midnight Saturday to Saturday afternoon. Around half occurred on Interstate 90. None were fatal. Over 320 wrecks were recorded statewide.
Officials with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported that avalanches occurred in the Bridgers, Northern Madisons and Northern Gallatins on Friday. They wrote that conditions would continue to be unstable, so hunters, skiers, boarders and snowmobilers should bring rescue gear and avoid avalanche terrain.
Snow in Bozeman started tapering off Saturday afternoon as winds picked up. The National Weather Service predicted minimal snowfall in Bozeman Sunday and Monday, though record low temperatures were expected to settle in on Saturday night and on Sunday night into Monday morning.
Officials expect that blowing and drifting snow would continue to impact the Gallatin Valley and areas throughout central and southwestern Montana through Monday. They predicted temperatures would drop to -5 degrees Saturday night, warming up to a high of 13 degrees Sunday.
Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning were expected to fall even further, reaching a low of -12 degrees. Temperatures were expected to return to average by mid-week.
The temperatures forecast for Sunday night would break record lows recorded in Bozeman for dates this early in October, according to data from Weather Underground. The record low October temperature recorded at the Bozeman airport was -15 degrees, but it occurred later in the month.
