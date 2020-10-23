A two-day hearing has been set for the Yellowstone Club and state officials over accusations that the club illegally stored liquor and hid it from officials during inspections.
The club and the Montana Department of Revenue have scheduled a hearing for Jan. 27, according to an order filed with the revenue department this week.
A Yellowstone Club spokesperson said the club continues to work closely with the state and looks forward to “favorably resolving” the issues through the standard administrative process.
The hearing likely puts an expiration date on the proceedings that started in June 2019 when the Montana Department of Justice confiscated more than 800 bottles and cans of alcohol it said belonged to the club, revenue documents say. The alcohol was found at an address connected to the Yellowstone Jetcenter.
It’s illegal for bars and restaurants to keep alcohol off-site.
The booze was found the day after the Yellowstone Club paid $370,000 for other liquor license violations the justice department found. The justice department investigates liquor violations and reports back to the revenue department, which handles liquor licenses.
A whistleblower tipped off state authorities that booze was taken out of two restaurants before a state inspection for a liquor license, revenue documents say. The booze was brought back after inspectors left.
The informant told the justice department that booze was loaded into a U-Haul truck and hidden in a nearby parking garage the day before inspectors arrived. It was brought back after inspectors left.
The informant also told officials that some Yellowstone Club restaurants used a warehouse in Bozeman to receive alcohol deliveries, revenue department documents say. Investigators later found alcohol that was stored for the club at a Bozeman warehouse.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.