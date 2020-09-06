A hearing over a district court judge’s 2018 decision to strike down a mining company’s drilling permit in the mountains east of the Paradise Valley is scheduled before the Montana Supreme Court this month.
The hearing is set for Sept. 30 in the Mazurek Justice Building in Helena. It will be livestreamed, according to the clerk’s office.
Judges will consider an appeal from Lucky Minerals, Inc. and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality over a 2018 Park County District Court decision to invalidate an exploratory drilling permit granted to the company in 2017. Brenda Gilbert, the judge in the case, ruled in favor of environmentalists, who argued the mining company’s exploratory drilling permit was unlawfully approved.
The district court invalidated DEQ’s approval of the private land drilling project on the grounds that an amendment to state environmental laws violated the Montana constitution’s guarantee of a person’s right to a “clean and healthful environment.”
Jenny Harbine, an Earthjustice attorney representing the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Park County Environmental Council, the groups that originally sued, said the judges have signaled particular interest in the constitutional implications of the case.
Harbine said she thinks the Supreme Court’s decision could set a precedent.
“We’ll glean a lot from it,” Harbine said.
Lucky Minerals first announced plans to look for gold near Emigrant Peak in the early summer of 2015. The company initially had plans to explore on both federal and private land, but abandoned its federal land plans.
Locals and environmentalists opposed the project. They argued the work could lead to an industrial-scale gold mine with the potential to harm wildlife, water quality and the region’s tourism-based economy.
The opposition ultimately led to a ban on new mining claims on 30,000 acres of federal land in the mountains there. The withdrawal covered Forest Service land near Lucky’s claims and where another company wanted to mine near the border of Yellowstone National Park.
But the withdrawal didn’t have any impact on work on private land. DEQ gave the final OK to Lucky’s private land plans in 2017. The two environmental groups sued soon after.
Gilbert sided with the groups, finding that DEQ had overlooked impacts the project could have on wildlife and water quality. However, that ruling alone couldn’t invalidate the permit because of a 2011 amendment to the Montana Environmental Policy Act that barred judges from issuing injunctions blocking projects.
The plaintiffs filed a motion asking Gilbert to rule that law unconstitutional. She sided with them again in April 2019, finding the law unconstitutional “as applied to this case.”
Lucky Minerals and DEQ appealed in August 2019. A hearing was originally set for last April but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Wright contributed to this report.
