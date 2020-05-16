The National Labor Relations Board last week officially set a hearing date for Yellowstone National Park guides who believe they were wrongfully fired for attempting to organize a union.
The complaint, which comes from five over-snow guides, alleges that New York-based concessionaire Delaware North fired or retaliated against them because they were engaging in union activities. The complaint alleges that Delaware North was also “interfering with, restraining, and coercing” other employees. The hearing date is set for August 18 in or near West Yellowstone — a specific location has yet to be determined.
“It’s kind of like the bully on the playground, except they’re running the toll bridge into the park,” said Ty Wheeler, a lead organizer and U.S. Air Force veteran with more than two decades of experience guiding in parks internationally. “We need to get that bully off the playground and let people have access to our public lands in a responsible manner.”
Charges against Delaware North in this case were first filed in mid-February, with more coming in throughout the month and into March. The complaints were consolidated into one, which the NLRB declared as having enough merit to warrant a hearing.
Some of the guides picketed at the West Yellowstone entrance to the park in February.
“People have come to Montana and extracted resources for generations here and then left,” Wheeler said.
“Human resources and recreational activities are becoming some of Montana’s largest sectors, so we need to start being leaders in the country in how we manage that, treat people and keep things local.”
Delaware North laid off a majority of its full-time workers at all locations across the country in March, as first reported by the Buffalo News in Buffalo, New York, where the company is based. The newspaper reported that the company laid off more than two-thirds of its 3,100 full-time employees.
Most of Delaware North’s employees are seasonal and work at the company’s sporting event stadiums and national park concession locations.
Delaware North’s attorneys and public relations employees did not return requests for comment.
