The interim administrator at the Montana State Hospital has been put on administrative leave, a new development in the yearslong struggle to stabilize the beleaguered adult psychiatric facility.

Staff members at the hospital in Warm Springs were informed by Chief Healthcare Facilities Officer William Evo on Monday that Carter Anderson had been placed on leave, according to a state employee who was present for the announcement and asked to remain anonymous to avoid professional repercussions.

Evo did not explain the reason for the decision, but did share that Anderson will be replaced as administrator by David Culberson, formerly a hospital executive in California.


